The Chelsea Public Library is asking for your input. Through a new Community Needs Assessment (CNA) survey, every resident has the chance to tell us what they want their library to be, and we need to hear from all of you.

This assessment is being led by Marta Rosa of MTR Consultants. Marta is a Chelsea pioneer, who knows the community well.

Why does this assessment matter? Because our library is unlike any other space in Chelsea. It’s a beautiful historic library, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a place with deep roots in our community’s story. And it can be so much more for the people who live and work here today.

Think about who the library can serve. For example: Our local businesses may need a place to meet. Our City Council and School Committee may need space to hold office hours and connect with residents. Our amazing artists may need space for gallery showings. Our families with young children want a place for play time and story time. Our adults want a place to read and work. And our youth and young adults, maybe most of all, need a place to explore, research, learn and dream.

This Community Needs Assessment is a tool to allow the amazing staff of the library to hear from the entire community, to be able to better serve the people of our great city.

Our City Manager and City Council want the very best for our residents, and that is the purpose of this CNA. Together with our Library Board of Trustees, they see the library as a vital public resource, and they know that the best decisions come from listening to the people they serve. What you share in this survey won’t sit on a shelf. It will help our leaders understand what Chelsea residents truly need, guide how the library grows, and support our young people in new ways. When you take the survey, you’re speaking directly to the people who make decisions for our city.

We want to hear from every walk of life in Chelsea, from our young and aging residents, to our top leaders, and everyone in between. Every voice counts, and every perspective helps us get this right.

Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey, and then share it with your family, your neighbors, your coworkers, your students, and your friends.