The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance is calling on Governor Maura Healey to prioritize energy affordability over costly Net Zero mandates when selecting a replacement for Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, who announced today that she will leave the administration on December 4. Tepper’s departure comes as Massachusetts residents continue to face some of the highest energy costs in the country and significant questions remain unanswered about the cost of the state’s Net Zero 2050 mandates.

“Governor Healey has an opportunity to appoint a new energy secretary who prioritizes affordability over costly Net Zero mandates. The people of Massachusetts need someone in this position who isn’t beholden to the Net Zero industry. We need someone who hasn’t spent their career advancing the climate ideology that has contributed to our high energy bills,” said Paul Diego Craney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “Massachusetts families and businesses are struggling with high energy bills, and they deserve leadership that focuses on bringing those costs down. Before Secretary Tepper leaves office, she should answer a simple question: How much will the state’s Net Zero mandates cost, and who is going to pay for them?” continued Craney.

Tepper’s announcement follows the recent departure of Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer, marking the exit of two senior officials responsible for overseeing the Healey administration’s climate and energy policies. Both departures come as the administration faces growing questions about the affordability and feasibility of meeting its Net Zero 2050 targets.

Despite repeated calls for transparency, the Healey administration has yet to release a comprehensive accounting of the economic costs associated with its Net Zero mandates. One study estimated that Massachusetts would require between $27 billion and $46 billion in electric infrastructure investments through 2050. A separate taxpayer-funded economic analysis of the Net Zero transition, which reportedly informed the administration’s policies, has also remained unavailable to the public.

Research released by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation has raised additional concerns about the cost of the region’s energy policies. A study released by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation estimated that Massachusetts’ share of the cost of a renewable-heavy energy approach could reach $405.1 billion through 2050, compared with $97.4 billion under a more affordable alternative incorporating natural gas and nuclear power.

“Secretary Tepper has spent years overseeing an energy agenda that has prioritized costly Net Zero mandates while Massachusetts families and businesses struggle with some of the highest energy bills in the country. Rather than confronting these costs, she continued advancing policies that make energy even more expensive, all while failing to provide taxpayers with a clear accounting of what these mandates will ultimately cost,” said Craney. “Her departure should mark the end of this approach. The next secretary must put affordability and reliability ahead of Net Zero mandates and focus on bringing energy bills down instead of adding to the burden on ratepayers.”

As Healey prepares for her second term, the appointment of a new energy secretary presents an opportunity to reconsider the administration’s ideological approach to energy policy and place greater emphasis on affordability, reliability, and transparency.

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance advocates for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability in state government and increased economic opportunity for the people of our Commonwealth.