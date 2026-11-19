The City of Chelsea honored its war veterans with an impressive ceremony held Nov. 11 at the Morris Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School.

Francisco Toro, Director of Veterans Services and a U.S. Army Veteran, delivered the welcoming remarks.

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, a U.S. Army Veteran, served as master of ceremonies.

City Manager Fidel Maltez, Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Judith Garcia commended veterans for their service to the country while bringing the greetings of the City of Chelsea and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta brought the official greetings of the school district. Dr. Abeyta proudly noted the military service of her beloved father, the late Eliseo “Max” Guajardo, a U.S. Air Force veteran, who enjoyed attending the annual event. Mr. Guajardo passed away in June, 2026.

Keith Rovinelli, keynote speaker, delivering an inspiring address, asking that people continue to support veterans as they translate their leadership and discipline they built in service into civilian careers, helping them find the next mission.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Toro thanked Director of Health and Human Services Tracy Nowicki for the tremendous support his office has received from the city.

The stage was beautifully decorated with red, white, and blue balloons, displayed adjacently to the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, complementing the dignified tribute to Chelsea’s veterans.

(Information form the program booklet was used in this story.)