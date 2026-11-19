CHS football team to meet East Boston on Thanksgiving Eve

The Chelsea High football team will take on East Boston High on Thanksgiving Eve next Wednesday evening, November 25. The opening kickoff at Chelsea Stadium is set for 5:30.

The Red Devils will enter the contest with a 1-9 mark after dropping a 34-8 decision to Manchester-Essex last week. The Eastie Jets sport a 6-3 record.

CHS boys compete

at D-2 State Meet

The Chelsea High cross country team competed at this past weekend’s Division 2B State Meet that was held at the state high school training center in Wrentham.

Carlos Perez-Acosta was the top Red Devil, coming across the line in 101st place with a time of 18:45.6 over the 5K course. He was followed by teammates Xavier Guzman (123rd in 19:23), Zakaria Moubtassim (141st in 19:57), Jadiel Robles (151st in 20:11), and Jeffriso Mercado (157th in 20:30).

The D-2B field consisted of 182 runners. As a team, the Red Devils finished in 24th place.