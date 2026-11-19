The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing nightly closures of the Everett Avenue on-ramp to the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea. The closures will be in place on the nights of Wednesday, November 18, Thursday, November 19, Monday, November 30, and Tuesday, December 1, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. These lanes closures are necessary to allow crews to safely and efficiently remove the work zone barriers located on the right side of the on-ramp. Vehicles will be detoured to the Arlington Street on-ramp to access the Tobin Bridge Southbound.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter) @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.