Owner of Smith Funeral Home & Carroll Funeral Home

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, November 13th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Michael J. Smith, Jr., late Funeral Director and proprietor of the Smith Funeral Home in Chelsea and the Carroll Funeral Home in Malden. Michael passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family, on Saturday, November 7th, following a long illness. He was 67 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Interment immediately following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Michael was born and raised in Chelsea. He attended St. Stanislaus School, then Christopher Columbus High School in Boston’s North End. He graduated in 1979, then went on to pursue his passion for funeral service at the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Science. Michael completed his associate’s degree in 1981. He embarked on his career working for his father-in-law’s funeral home, the Vincent J. Mazzarella Funeral Home located in Orient Heights in East Boston, and also worked at other funeral homes before he began his own Trade Embalming Service. Michael worked tirelessly, sometimes around the clock, providing superior embalming services for many Boston and greater Boston funeral homes. Michael earned a reputation of being one of the best and very particular embalmers during his tenure. In 1992, Michael purchased the Walata Funeral Home in Chelsea, and after remodeling, he reopened under the name of Smith Funeral Home on Washington Ave. He was finally able to focus on providing funeral services to the beloved community he grew up in. He continued his trade, embalming services, and then in 2008, he purchased the Carroll Funeral Home in Malden on Salem St. and opened his second location and stepped back from his trade of embalming.

During this time, Michael married his wife, Susan M. Mazzarella. The couple settled in Chelsea, where together they began their family and welcomed two sons, Ryan and Matthew. In 2001, they relocated to their home in Saugus, where Michael lived until his passing. Michael’s dedication to the funeral service was a true, unwavering testament to how much he cared for people, the business, and the many details that needed to be perfect. Unfortunately, Michael’s health began to become an issue about 5 years ago and continued to worsen. He truly fought and pushed himself to do as much as he possibly could. His business, his reputation, and dedication meant everything to him. Michael closed both of his businesses, something he didn’t want to do, but was necessary. The funeral services lost a man who was completely devoted to his profession. Michael enjoyed traveling multiple times a year to Aruba or to a warm Caribbean Island. He also enjoyed going to the casinos for a little fun. He was also a dedicated Red Sox fan and other Boston sports teams. He was a homebody. He enjoyed being home watching movies, enjoying his backyard and swimming pool, and simply just being with his family.

He is the beloved husband of Susan M. (Mazzarella) Smith of 38 years of Saugus. The loving father of Ryan P. Smith and his wife Rachel of Auburn, MA, and Matthew J. Smith of Saugus and his partner Kiley Ruelle. The devoted son of the late Michael J. Smith, Sr. and Catherine T. (Ryan) Smith. The cherished grandfather of Raleigh, Callum, and Mason. He is the dear son-in-law of the late Vincent J. Mazzarella and Emily (Bergamasco) Mazzarella. He is lovingly survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is the brother of Kim Clifford and her husband, James. Michael was a late member of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Cary Square Club, and the Knights of Columbus.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.