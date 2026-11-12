Max Corona’s Special Mural Honoring Legendary Musician Chick Corea

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Castro and City Councilors Leo Robinson and Lisa Santagate join professional artist Max Corona at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his inspirational and colorful mural of legendary jazz musician Chick Corea, who grew up in Chelsea. The mural is situated adjacent to the corner of Everett Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the mural honoring jazz pianist Chick Corea are City Manager Fidel Maltez, Robinson, Police Capt. Thomas McClain, Lt. Paul Marchese, Sgt. Jose Otero, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, and Officer James Atkins.

Professional muralist Max Corona, pictured with his project assistants, Oscar Figueroa Sierra, Marianne Ramos, and Luciana Martinez Rosero.

City Manager Fidel Maltez, pictured with his daughters, Maya and Ana Victoria, in front of local artist Max Corona’s mural honoring Grammy-winning musician Chick Corea.

(Cary Shuman Photo)

Pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony are City Manager Fidel Maltez and his daughters, Maya and Ana Victoria, Marianne Ramos, professional artist Max Corona, his wife, Amanda Arsenault, and their daughter, Nova Corona, Manager of Arts, Culture and the Creative Ecomony Delia Harrington, Civic Design Strategist Omar Miranda, and Director of Housing and Community Development Ben Cares.

Professional artist Max Corona stands proudly in front of his latest work, a superbly produced mural of Chick Corea.