Jan. 13, 1932 — Nov. 6, 2026

John “Jack” H. Bouchie, 94, formerly of Chelsea, Massachusetts, where he lived for more than 80 years, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2026.

Born on Saturday, February 13, 1932, Jack was the only child of the late Louis Bouchie and Belle (Chessman) Bouchie. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Lenehan) Bouchie, with whom he shared more than 40 years of marriage. His love for Dottie remained a constant throughout his life, and he will be laid to rest beside her.

Jack was a proud Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Throughout his working life, he was employed as a pressman at Forbes Lithograph Company in Chelsea, worked for the Jordan Marsh Company in Boston, and later worked for the City of Chelsea at the City Yard.

Jack was a familiar face around Chelsea and was rarely seen without his trademark cigar. He loved conversation, a good story, and, most of all, good company. Some of his favorite gathering places included the Irish Club in Chelsea, McDonald’s in Prattville, and Daisy Buchanan’s on Newbury Street in Boston, where he spent countless hours enjoying the company of friends.

In 2015, Jack moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, to be with his son, John “Buzz” Bouchie. He embraced island life and became a regular at the world-famous Duke’s on Waikiki Beach, where he made many friends and became a beloved part of the local community. He also enjoyed exploring Maui, Kauai, Lanai, and the Big Island.

Jack’s years in Hawaii were filled with memorable experiences. He saw performances by legendary musicians, including Chelsea’s own Chick Corea, to whom he proudly gave a Chelsea Red Devils shirt, as well as Dionne Warwick and Burt Bacharach. He met members of The Beach Boys and the Village People backstage and became friends with Taylor Wily of Hawaii Five-0. He loved attending the Islands’ many cultural events and had the opportunity to see and meet celebrated Hawaiian musicians, including Raiatea Helm, Willie K, Keali’i Reichel, and Amy Hanaiali’i, among many others.

In January 2024, Jack moved to Arizona with his son John, daughter-in-law Raquel, and granddaughter Angela. His final years were quieter, but were filled with new experiences and, most importantly, the love and companionship of his family.

A lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Jack regularly attended games in the “cheap seats” at the old Boston Garden, where he watched many of basketball’s great players during the 1950s and 1960s. His passion for the Celtics never faded. One of his special memories in Arizona was attending one final Celtics game in person. He also enjoyed attending a Red Sox game during his time there.

Jack lived a long, colorful, and unforgettable life. From the Central Avenue Projects to Admiral’s Hill in Chelsea, to Honolulu, Hawaii, and finally to Arizona, he made friends wherever he went, collected stories along the way, and left countless wonderful memories with the people who knew him.

Jack will be dearly missed by his son, John “Buzz” Bouchie; his daughter-in-law, Raquel Bouchie; his beloved granddaughter, Angela Bouchie; his dear cousins, Michele Valle, Denise Boucher, and Richie Bouchie; and his extended family, including Raquel’s mother, Carmen Medina, and sister, Brenda Lopez. He will also be deeply missed by the many friends, both living and departed, who were fortunate enough to know and love him.

Jack’s life was filled with friendship, laughter, music, sports, adventure, and stories worth telling. He had a way of making friends wherever he went, and his unmistakable presence will not soon be forgotten.

And somewhere beyond this life, with a good cigar in hand and a glass of Canadian Club and ginger nearby, Jack is surely enjoying a glorious reunion with Dottie and all those who went before him.

Memorial will take place in the Spring of 2027 with a burial in Holy Cross Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, where Jack will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Dottie.