Chelsea boys win tourney opener in the final minute

The Chelsea High boys soccer team opened play in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament with an exciting 3-2 victory over Billerica Saturday afternoon at Chelsea Stadium.

Coach Mick Milutinovic’s Red Devils (7-5-6) entered the tourney as the #30 seed in D-2, while Billerica (7-6-3) was the #35 seed.

Billerica struck first in the opening two minutes of the game when a shot hit the crossbar and the loose ball was recovered by the Billerica attacker who controlled it and shot on the half volley.

However, about 10 minutes later, Red Devil Angel Umanzor was sent down the left side of the pitch, where he got away from his defender by spinning around him, and finessing his ball to the top right corner, where it was unreachable for the Billerica keeper.

Billerica regained the lead on a corner kick, but Chelsea once again battled back. The Red Devils had numerous chances for the equalizer and finally converted just before the half. Hanz “Misa” Estrada whipped a ball into the box and Luis Romero managed to get a slight touch on it and put it into the back of the net to leave the teams level at the intermission.

The foes locked into a defensive struggle in the second half until the final minute when a Chelsea free kick ricocheted off the left post, where midfielder Wilfredo Ezequiel Guido tapped it in to secure Chelsea’s ticket to the next round.

The win advanced Chelsea to the Round of 32, earning them a long trip westward to take on #3 seed Northampton, which was undefeated this season with a 16-0-2 record.

That contest was slated for this past Tuesday as the Record was going to press.

Lady Red Devils

fall in state tourney

The Chelsea High girls soccer team traveled to the South Shore to meet Marshfield in a preliminary-round contest in the MIAA Division 2 state soccer tourney this past Saturday. The Lady Red Devils (8-5-5) had entered the tourney as the #41 seed in D-2, while the Lady Rams (7-8-3) were the #24 seed.

The teams battled evenly through the first 25 minutes on the soggy field, with Marshfield holding a slim 1-0 lead.

“The girls entered the game highly-motivated and ready to compete,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “During the opening portion of the match, we played Marshfield toe-to-toe, showing determination and confidence against a strong opponent.”

However, at the 25-minute mark, with Marshfield leading just 1–0, Chelsea suffered a significant setback when goalkeeper Aria Green was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury.

“Aria had already made two crucial saves and was performing exceptionally well,” said Grajal. “Unfortunately, during a collision with a Marshfield attacker, she injured her shoulder and was unable to continue.

“Aria’s departure was a difficult moment for the team, both because of the important role she played in goal and the challenge of having to adjust without a replacement goalkeeper with the same level of experience,” Grajal said. “The wet field conditions following several days of rain made the situation even more difficult for the players who stepped in to defend the goal. From that point forward, we struggled to regain our confidence, and Marshfield was able to extend its lead.

“Although the season ended with a disappointing result, the final score (10-0) does not take away from what this team accomplished,” Grajal continued. “For the second consecutive year, we qualified for the state tournament, an achievement that reflects the players’ hard work, commitment, and progress throughout the season.

“Perhaps most encouraging was the mindset the players showed after the final whistle. Several team members expressed their desire to learn from this experience and find ways to improve,” Grajal added. “Reaching the state tournament is no longer the only goal for this group. The players want to take the next step, compete at a higher level, and advance farther in the tournament.

“That determination will become the foundation for next season,” Grajal said. “This postseason experience provided valuable lessons and a clearer understanding of the work ahead. We will use it as motivation to continue developing, strengthening our team, and raising our expectations.

“The season may have ended sooner than the team hoped, but the desire to come back stronger is already there,” Grajal concluded. “The goal for next year is clear: build on this year’s progress and take the next step forward.”

CHS football team plays at Manchester

The Chelsea High football team will travel to Manchester-Essex tomorrow (Friday) evening for a non-playoff match with the Hornets. The opening kick-off is set for 6:00.

The Red Devils, who dropped a 26-6 decision to Boston Latin Academy last Thursday, then will prepare for their annual Thanksgiving-eve match with East Boston. That contest will kick off at Chelsea Stadium at 5:30.