First Responders to be honored at CHS football game tonight

The Chelsea High football team will host Boston Latin Academy this evening (Thursday). The opening kickoff is set for 6:00.

Coach David Roque’s Red Devils earned their first win of the season, a 23-22 victory at Minuteman Regional last Friday.

A highlight of this evening’s contest will be a special pre-game presentation that will honor Chelsea’s First Responders.

CHS girls soccer awaits tourney foe

The Chelsea High girls soccer team was awaiting today’s (Thursday) announcement by the MIAA of the Lady Red Devils’ seeding and first-round opponent in the upcoming Division 2 State Tournament.

Chelsea wrapped up its regular season this past week, competing for the inaugural Greater Boston League (GBL) Cup. The Lady Red Devils, who finished in third place in the GBL this season, took on second-place Medford in a semifinal match last Tuesday and came up on the short end of 5-0 decision.

“We worked hard throughout the game, but several mistakes proved costly, and the team was unable to recover from the early setbacks,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “Despite the difficult result, the players continued competing and gained valuable experience from the match.”

Two days later Chelsea took on Malden in the consolation match and dueled the Lady Golden Tornados to a 0-0 tie.

The Lady Red Devils ended the week on a positive note with a 3-0 win over non-league opponent Northeast Regional on Friday, reversing a 1-0 loss earlier in the season.

Edlyn Hernandez Enriquez scored twice, while Eliana Hernandez Enriquez added the third goal. Eliana’s goal was especially memorable, as she connected with a powerful free kick from approximately 30 yards out, sending the ball into the upper portion of the goal beyond the goalkeeper’s reach. It was her first goal of the season, making it a special moment for her and the team.

Edlyn’s two goals brought her season total to 13 goals, along with one assist, capping off a productive season for the sophomore forward.

With the regular season now completed, the Lady Red Devils finished with an 8–5–5 record to earn their place in the state tournament.

“The team has worked hard throughout the season, faced challenges, celebrated important victories, and continued to grow together,” said Grajal. “Now the focus shifts to postseason play. The team is ready to take what they have learned into the next chapter of their season and compete for as long as they can.”

Chelsea will be hitting the road for their opening-round encounter and likely will play either tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday.

Chelsea boys soccer ready to open play in D-2 state tourney

The Chelsea High boys soccer team was awaiting word today (Thursday) of their seeding and opening-round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 State Tournament.

Coach Mick Milutinovic’s Red Devils competed for the inaugural Greater Boston League (GBL) Cup last week, a mini-tournament among the top four teams in the GBL’s regular season standings. The lower four teams play in a consolation tournament.

Chelsea, the second-place team, defeated third-place Somerville in the semifinal round, but fell to undefeated league champ Revere in the match for the first-ever GBL Cup.

In the Revere contest, Chelsea fell behind the proverbial 8-ball when the Patriots struck for a goal in the opening 30 seconds. An own-goal by Chelsea left matters at 2-0 at the half. Any chance of a Chelsea comeback after the intermission was all-but-doomed when a Red Devil received a red card, leaving Chelsea shorthanded for the remainder of the contest.

The Red Devils, who finished with an overall record of 7-5-6, were ranked 26th in the MIAA’s D-2 power ratings as of last Friday. If Chelsea holds that ranking, they will host a preliminary-round contest that will likely be played either tomorrow (Friday) or Saturday at Chelsea Stadium.

CHS boys finish third at GBL Meet; Hatleberg finishes 7th in girls’ race

The Chelsea High boys’ cross country team turned in a strong performance to capture third-place at last Wednesday’s Greater Boston League (GBL ) Meet at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford.

The Red Devils’ score of 81 points was just behind second-place Somerville, which had 79 points. Medford ran away with the race, with five Mustangs finishing in the top eight to score 24 points.

Revere, Everett, Malden, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English finished in places 4-8.

Carlos Perez Acosta was the first Red Devil across the line in 12th place with a time of 19:05, leading a parade of Chelsea runners who came across soon thereafter. Carlos was followed in short order by teammates Zakaria Moubtassim (15th in 19:18), Xavier Guzman (17th in 19:25), Jeffriso Mercado (18th in 19:31), and Sebastian Molina Regil (19th in 19:33).

Jadiel Robles ran a strong race to finish 23rd in 19:45 and Steven Artica finished 34th in 21:26.

On the girls’ side, Lady Red Devil Hazel Hatleberg turned in an outstanding performance to come across the line in seventh place in a clocking of 23:24, a top-10 finish that earned GBL All-Star team honors for Hazel.