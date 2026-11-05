Council to address parking zoning, reform proposals

Chelsea leaders, including the city council, are taking a more comprehensive look at parking issues in the city.

At Monday night’s council meeting, City Manager Fidel Maltez submitted a letter to the council outlining the city’s recommended zoning changes as a result of recent Chelsea-wide meetings on parking issues. The letter also highlighted ideas raised by the public during outreach meetings.

The city council moved to hold a subcommittee on conference meeting at a future date to discuss those recommendations, as well as other parking ideas and issues council members may want to raise.

“We have held four community meetings discussing a potential change to our zoning regulations,” Maltez stated. “To be clear: Chelsea is not eliminating parking. We are modernizing our zoning to allow the right amount of parking for each development.

Today, zoning establishes parking requirements that developers must meet, regardless of the specific project, its location, its residents, or the actual demand for parking,” Maltez continued. “With our proposal, developers would have greater flexibility to determine how much parking makes sense for a particular project, based on market demand, location, costs, and the needs of future residents. The proposal is also clear: new developments will not get residential parking permits.”

The city manager stated that requiring more parking than projects need increases construction costs, consumes valuable land, and makes housing harder to build. Maltez added that more flexibility can help unlock housing, which is needed.

“We know that developers will still build parking, and residents can still choose to live in homes with parking,” Maltez stated. “We are not requiring developers to build less parking. We are removing a universal minimum, so the appropriate amount can be determined for each project.”

During the community meetings, Maltez said city leaders heard clearly that many households rely on cars and on-street parking is already in high demand.

“Residents worry that new development could add competition for curbside spaces,” he stated. “This is why we believe that not allowing new developments to opt into the residential parking permit program is a necessary part of this zoning change.”

Many residents asked the city to address on-street parking issues regardless of the zoning change.

Several ideas that were mentioned included creating more “resident parking only all day” streets, especially in areas where people outside of Chelsea come to access public transit or employment opportunities, completing a “utilization analysis” for on-street parking spots to identify areas that might be underused and parking can be available for residents, limiting the number of parking permits issued to a single unit, and looking at changes to street sweeping on Broadway to make it easier for residents to use on-street parking overnight.

“The idea of limiting the number of parking permits per unit is intriguing, although it might be a difficult change for our residents,” said Maltez. “We asked our parking vendor to map our current parking permit database. We saw that on some streets we have a tremendous number of parking permits compared to the number of on-street parking spots.

“In fact, one street had 30 on-street parking spots and 147 parking permits issued.”

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor said the parking issue in the city is an important one that he has tried to bring to the forefront of the council.

“It is important that we deal with the parking in general,” said Taylor. “There is a separate problem and it relates to what the city wants to do to eliminate the parking requirements, because if we don’t deal with the other parking first, we are going to be locked into the current … no parking between midnight and five, and that is going to make other difficulties elsewhere. I would seriously suggest to the city that we move on parking reform before we act on the zoning changes, the parking requirements for zoning.”

District 7 Councilor Manuel Teshe said he agreed that the city needs to look at overall parking reform before approving zoning changes that could spur additional development.

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate said that addressing the issuance of on-street parking permits in the city, especially when it comes to one residence being issued many permits, could also work to help overdress issues related to the overcrowding of residential units.