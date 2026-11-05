City Manager requests contract extension

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez wants to stay in City Hall at least through the end of 2031.

Maltez submitted a letter to the city council requesting a four-year contract extension of his existing agreement with the city.

“The current employment agreement, executed on October 6, 2023, expires on December 31, 2027,” stated Maltez. “The agreement allows the City Manager to request negotiations for a new agreement on or before June 30, 2027. Given that the second half of our fiscal year is traditionally our busiest period, I believe it is best to address this matter before the end of this calendar year.”

Maltez said a contract renewal would maintain a continuity in leadership and keep the city’s focus on important work ahead.

“The proposed extension, which I have attached for your review, provides for a new four-year term beginning January 1, 2028, and ending December 31, 2031,” stated Maltez. “This is consistent with the four-year term of my original employment agreement. There is no change to the City Manager’s base salary or any changes to the existing compensation package.”

The proposed agreement would maintain a 3 percent annual salary increase each January 1, consistent with the structure established in the original agreement.

“Over the past three years, Chelsea has accomplished a great deal,” Maltez said. “We have strengthened our public safety services, focused on economic development, supported our residents and small businesses, and built a stronger and more resilient municipal government. Our work is making a meaningful difference in Chelsea.

“At the same time, I believe we are just getting started,” the city manager continued. “There is much more to accomplish, and I remain deeply committed to the work ahead. Serving as City Manager is a tremendous responsibility and an honor. I am proud of what we have achieved together, grateful for our continued collaboration, and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

The council moved to send the contract extension to a subcommittee on conference.

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor noted that the council will soon be holding a city manager evaluation process, and suggested the contract extension not go to the subcommittee until evaluation is complete and the council can discuss its results.

“I was the person who negotiated the contract with the city manager, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and working with this city manager,” said Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson.