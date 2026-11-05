Chelsea High School music students headed back to Disney World

Students from the Chelsea Public Schools Music Department will be performing at Disney World for the second straight year.

The Chelsea High School Concert Band, an ensemble of over 40 students, will travel to the world’s most magical stage in the spring of 2027 to perform. The performance will be at Disney Springs on the AdventHealth Waterside Stage.

Concert Band Director Shannon Chick along with Coordinator of Fine Arts Pete Pappavaselio submitted Concert Band auditions to Disney’s Imagination Campus. Featured in the auditions were Concert Band performances from last spring when the ensemble performed at Six Flags as well as from the annual “Arts Night Out” event at CHS. The students learned of their selection to perform at Disney World in an announcement made in class last week.

“My heart is filled with pride knowing that our Chelsea High School musicians will once again perform at Disney World,” said

Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. “There is nothing more rewarding than seeing our students shine and experience opportunities they will remember for a lifetime. I am so grateful to our wonderful music educators and Senator Sal DiDomenico for helping make these dreams possible.”

The upcoming trip to Disney World comes after both the CHS Jazz Band and Cantare performed at Disney Springs last March. The two ensembles combined for a near 20-minute performance that featured Disney songs such as “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and

the Frog and the theme from The Incredibles. Both groups also combined to perform “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

Chelsea Public Schools thanks the generous support of Senator Sal DiDomencio who secured the funding for the upcoming Concert Band performance as well as the funding for last year’s performances. Senator DiDomenico’s support will continue to create lifelong memories for the Chelsea students, and the opportunity to showcase their talents on a national stage. He visited CHS on Monday, November 2, to speak with the students, listen to them play, and share with them his perspective on why it is so special to represent Chelsea on a national level.

“I am thrilled to see the Chelsea High School Concert Band get an opportunity to visit and perform in Disney World this coming year,” said DiDomenico. “I am always impressed by the performances and professionalism of these students and staff and I can’t wait

to see them show off their skills in Florida. I was proud to secure funding to help Chelsea’s talented students visit and perform once again at this magical destination.”

In addition to the performance, students in the Concert Band will participate in educational workshops and learn directly from Imagination Campus staff. They will also have time to explore

and experience the Disney World theme parks during the duration of the trip.