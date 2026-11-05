Chelsea District Court holds Signature Court Event

Chelsea District Court held its Signature Court Event as part of Cultural Appreciation Week on Oct. 23 at the Courthouse.

Acting Clerk Magistrate Edward O’Neil did his usual stellar job serving as master of ceremonies for the program.

First Justice Matthew Machera delivered the welcoming remarks.

“This is a great day,” said Justice Machera. “I want to thank everybody who put this together, especially the Probation Department. You have done a fantastic job, and I just want to say thank you.”

The Chelsea High School choir group, Cantare, sang the national anthem and a song during the program.

Mass. Probation Commissioner Pamerson Ifill told his story of growing up in poverty in Barbados in a family of nine brothers and sisters. A police officer encouraged Ifill as a teenager to start in the sport of boxing, and he became an amateur champion and professional fighter.

Overcoming several obstacles along the way, Ifill graduated from Massasoit Community College in Brockton and Stonehill College in North Easton. Ifill holds a master’s degree in management of human services from Brandeis University.

Ifill’s inspirational remarks earned him a warm standing ovation from the audience.

Roca participant Petrice Cineas and Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung presented Spoken Word addresses which were well-received by the gathering.

Deputy Commissioner of Probation Dr. Carmen Gomez delivered remarks and CDC Chief Probation Officer gave the closing address.

Acting Clerk Magistrate Edward O’Neil made a special presentation of a Chelsea jersey to new Mass. Trial Court Administrator Michael Coelho.

It was a wonderful event and as Justice Mattera so quite eloquently stated, congratulations to the Probation Department for an outstanding job organizing the event. Special thanks to Chief Probation Jessica Iovanna and Associate Probation Officer Miranda Winer.