Bruins unveil hometown remix uniforms

The Boston Bruins unveiled the team’s uniforms as part of the new Hometown Remix collection. Special edition uniforms that uniquely and authentically celebrate the fans, city, and local culture of each team anchor the Hometown Remix collection. The Bruins’ new look – the “Varsity Sweater” – is the club’s first all-brown uniform since its inaugural season in 1924 and includes Ivy League prep stylings that pay homage to the rich collegiate hockey landscape in Boston. Boston is home to multiple NCAA Division 1 hockey programs of national relevance, most notably Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern – who play in the annual Beanpot tournament on TD Garden ice every February. The state of Massachusetts has the most NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four appearances and 19 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four appearances, and the four schools have combined for 11 national titles. The Varsity Sweater celebrates Boston’s hockey heritage through features such as the arched wordmark and chest numeral. Additional features include rugger-inspired double sleeve stripes, beveled numerals on the back and a collegiate-style shoulder crest. The jersey’s hemline also features a nod to Boston’s famous Freedom Trail. The Varsity Sweater features a variety of details that pay homage to Boston and the city’s deep hockey heritage: Back in Brown: Celebrating Boston’s hockey heritage with a vintage color palette, featuring an all-brown look for the first time since 1924. On Campus Style: This collegiate look is highlighted by a new arched wordmark on the front chest, classic rugger-style striping, beveled numerals and a university-inspired secondary crest. Old Time Hockey: The Bruins bring back the front side numeral for this remixed look, a feature not seen on a B’s sweater since the 1940s. Boston Landmark: The inside hemline features a nod to the iconic red-brick Freedom Trail, a special element making the jersey unmistakably Boston.

Tonight (Thursday 7:00pm) the Bruins will be in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins, in a single game road trip. Following the Pens game, the team will head back to TD Garden ice to host the Florida Panthers in a 1:00pm matinee, and begin a four-game homestand. Boston will try to carry the momentum of their win over Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, when Elias Lindholm scored in overtime for the victory, and Monday’s shootout win versus the Vegas Golden Knights…on the goal by David Pastrnak. The Bruins are 11-4-1 to date, with six straight wins on home ice. Rookie James Hagens continues to shine, as he scored his sixth goal and earned his12th point in the VGK victory. During the homestand, the locals will host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday (7:00pm); the team will wear the new Varsity Sweater for the first time at this game. The uniform’s premiere is dubbed the club’s “Homecoming” event, embracing the spirit and energy of a collegiate homecoming celebration. All ticketed fans will receive a themed T-shirt and will be serenaded throughout the night by the Northeastern University Pep Band. On Saturday (7:00pm) the Minnesota Wild will provide the competition, and the Los Angeles Kings will visit TD Garden on Tuesday (7:00pm), for the final game of the homestand..