The ‘Phantom’ arrives in Beverly: North Shore Music Theatre unveils a fresh take on a classic mystery

The Paris Opera House has relocated to Beverly—at least until November 1. North Shore Music Theatre is currently staging Yeston and Kopit’s breathtaking musical, “PHANTOM,” offering local audiences a fresh and deeply moving perspective on one of literature’s most legendary characters right here in our own backyard.

This lavish reimagining of Gaston Leroux’s classic tale, crafted by Tony Award-winning composer Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, pulls back the curtain to reveal the profound humanity behind the famous mystery. Beneath the magnificent opera house lives Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius whose lonely world is transformed when he encounters a gifted young singer named Christine. As their extraordinary connection unfolds, love, jealousy, and heartbreak take center stage in a spectacular production driven by a soaring, unforgettable score.

Since opening its doors in 1955, the theater has become one of the most attended in New England, welcoming roughly 250,000 patrons every year. The beloved venue boasts a stellar regional and national reputation for artistic achievement, decorated with prestigious honors including the Elliot Norton, IRNE, Rosetta Le Noire, and Moss Hart awards. From launching the 2003 world premiere of the Tony-winning musical “Memphis” to flourishing under the ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, the theater remains a vital part of the North Shore community. Beyond its renowned musical subscription series and the cherished annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” NSMT continues to enrich the neighborhood with celebrity concerts, children’s programming, and year-round education classes for all ages.

Locals looking to discover this timeless tale of love and longing can catch performances through November 1, 2026. Evening shows run Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with weekend evening performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Matinees are also available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, call the box office at (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org online, or drop by the theater in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.