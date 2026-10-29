FEMA reimburses Chelsea for some Covid program costs

The city of Chelsea got some welcome financial news last week.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it was reimbursing Chelsea $3.2 million through its Public Assistance funding.The federal funds will help reimburse the city for the number of food assistance programs in implemented in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic beginning in 2020, including a home food delivery service for high-risk elderly and disabled residents, as well as for suspected/confirmed COVID positive individuals. The city also set up a series of pop-up food pantries to reach at-risk populations.

City Manager Fidel Maltez said it was welcome news, especially as the city is facing economic challenges, including a multi-million dollar school budget shortfall next year.

“The city of Chelsea did a tremendous response during Covid bringing food to many residents,” said Maltez. “We assisted many residents with food to their homes, especially residents who were disabled or who were immuno-compromised or afraid to go outside. So the city invested a tremendous amount of money for providing support during Covid-19, particularly as related to food insecurity.”

Over the past year, Maltez said the city has been working very closely with the state’s emergency management agency, MEMA, to provide documentation and proof of all the costs associated with those programs during Covid.

“The state has been absolutely incredible in terms of supporting us,” said Maltez. “This was a big undertaking with a lot of documentation and justification that had to be submitted.”

The city manager said he is thankful and grateful that the money has been reimbursed.

“This is like a weight lifted off of our shoulders that this will be reimbursed, it is truly incredible and we could not have done it without our partners at the state,” Maltez said.

If the money had not been reimbursed, Maltez said it would have been particularly painful for Chelsea’s financial picture.

“This is money that already went out the door, already supported residents and it was at a time when Chelsea had no other choice,” said Maltez. “There were people who needed help and needed food, and Chelsea did the right thing.”