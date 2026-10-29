Cool weather activities with dogs

By now, you may have noticed which dogs love fall. Our Poppy is one of them. She doesn’t like hot days and certainly has more spring in her step when the cooler temperatures arrive. People, too, have more energy in the cooler months to entertain their dogs. This may mean visits to hiking trails or trips to the country for long walks and a happy time for the dogs.

If your dog tends to put on winter weight, both dogs and people can do the same. Now is a good time to trim down with exercise before winter storms limit time outside. Winter walks often require more strength and stamina. Now is the time to condition your pack so you can keep exercising strongly until spring.

Beaches that were forbidden territory all summer are now open for endless games of fetch with a ball or stick for those who choose to share their recreation with dogs. Walking in the sand can be a great way to strengthen legs, whether they have two or four.

Leaf Adventures

The leaves that we enjoy for their color and crunch underfoot are irresistible toys to some dogs. It’s fun to watch a pup chase a leaf down a sidewalk. Dogs with very curious noses enjoy the scents that leaves hold. And some dogs like nothing better than exploring and jumping through piles of leaves.

While back yard leaf piles may be fun, we’re wary of leaves collected from urban parks and sidewalks. Those piles may hold pieces of broken glass, litter, discarded food, or even syringes.

We always see it as a kindness when someone using a leaf blower stops to let us pass. In addition to leaves and litter, we’ve been hit with small stones launched by a leaf blower.

Leaves also add a degree of difficulty for those who faithfully pick up after dogs. With leaves to offer camouflage, if you glance away for just a second, a quick scoop can turn into a long, slow hunt among the leaves.

There Are Downsides

For some dogs (and people) those leaf piles can be a source of an allergic reaction. Even after the hard frost kills off ragweed and other fall irritants, leaf mold may still bother us.

The website VetInfo.com has a great description of the symptoms. “Mold-allergic dogs sneeze frequently, and they may develop a cough or have watery eyes. Other dog-specific signs of a mold allergy include recurring ear infections and licking, scratching, and biting at their skin because it becomes itchy.”

If this sounds familiar, check with your veterinarian about treatment options and avoid those leaf piles. You might also give your dog a damp towel rubdown when you return from a walk to remove surface irritants. Stick to the paths when outside, and limit time spent exploring damp piles of leaves.

Ticks have been a serious problem this year. Do a tick check after outside adventures, well after the first frost. These pests can carry disease and require both preventative medication and prompt removal.

Ritual Changes

Some dogs respect the season by changing their routines. They may sleepm more mornings when the sun doesn’t wake them. Poppy’s predecessor, Maggie Mae, snuggled with us more in the cool months than in summer.

This is a time of change for you and your dog. Enjoy the good things, handle the downsides, and relish each lovely fall day with your beloved canine companion.