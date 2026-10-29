Chelsea’s Day of the Dead Festival Día de los Muertos returns Nov. 1

The City of Chelsea, in partnership with the Veronica Robles Cultural Center (VROCC), invites community members to honor their loved ones who have passed away by adding their framed photos to Chelsea’s Día de los Muertos Ofrenda (community altar) located in Chelsea Square (179 Winnisimmet Street) during the altar’s public viewing period Friday, October 30, at 6 p.m. through Sunday, November 1, at 5 p.m.

The ofrenda will be decorated with the photographs, LED candles, marigolds, sugar skulls (calaveras), and other traditional Mexican art pieces, such as catrina figures.

Centered on the ofrenda, Chelsea’s Día de los Muertos Festival will take place Sunday, November 1, between 1 and 5 p.m. and will feature a procession from East Boston to Chelsea, a costumed parade around Chelsea Square led by a thematic float, more than a dozen local vendors, and a costume contest for the best dressed Catrina.

After the festival is over, community members can collect their belongings from the ofrenda anytime between November 1 at 5 p.m. and November 2 at 6 p.m. Alternatively, photos may be picked up at the Veronica Robles Cultural Center after 3 p.m. on any of the following days: Tuesday, November 3, Wednesday, November 4, or Thursday 5. The center is located at 282 Meridian St, Boston, MA. Photos can also be kept in storage for the next year’s ofrenda.

Event organizers are also looking for volunteers to help set-up and break-down the ofrenda, and for people to participate in a Catrina costume contest and festival parade on November 1. With questions regarding pick up, drop off, storage, or to volunteer in any aspect of the weekend-long festivities, please contact the center at (617) 308-2314.

To ensure public safety and enjoyment during the weekend’s festivities, Winnisimmet Street, from Park Street to Broadway, will be closed on Friday, October 30, and Sunday, Nov. 1.