Chelsea voters head to polls next Tuesday

Polls will be open in Chelsea for the state election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s state election is highlighted by races for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as a number of statewide and district races down the ballot. In addition, voters will be able to weigh in on nine ballot questions this year.

Through the end of last week, more than a half a million registered voters across Massachusetts had already cast ballots, either through early voting or mail-in ballots, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office.

In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Maura Healey is being challenged by Republican Mike Minogue. Also on the ballot for governor is independent candidate Andrea James.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey is running for reelection against Republican candidate John Deaton. Also on the ballot for Senate are independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai and Socialism and Liberation party candidate Joe Tache.

In other statewide races, incumbent Democratic Attorney General Andrea Campbell is facing Republican challenger Michael Walsh, Galvin is being challenged by Republican Anne Brensley, incumbent Democratic Treasurer Deb Goldberg is facing Republican Elizabeth Dionne, and incumbent Democratic State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is being challenged by Al Ozonoff.

Seventh District U.S. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is running unopposed, as are Sixth District Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy and state Senator Sal DiDomenico.

Chelsea’s incumbent Democratic state Representative Judith Garcia is also running unopposed.

Two Suffolk County incumbents, District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Registrar of Probate Stephanie Everett, are unchallenged on the ballot.

Also on the ballot in Chelsea is a race between James Bancroft Perry and Sean M. Salazar for a seat on the Northeastern Voke school committee.

This year, there are also nine ballot questions, ranging from expanding the public records law, ending party primaries, creating a nature for all fund from the sale of sporting goods or use of golf courses, establishing new rules for single-family homes on small lots, repealing the recreational cannabis sales in the state, and making changes to state gun laws.

Voters can check their registration status and voting locations on the elections page of the city’s website.

The Chelsea polling locations for the state election on Tuesday are as follows:

District 1: Public Safety Building (Fire Station), At Sagamore And Cheever Street

• Ward 4 Precinct 2

• Ward 4 Precinct 3

District 2 & 3: Saint Rose School, 580 Broadway

• District 2 – Ward 3 Precinct 1

• District 2 – Ward 4 Precinct 4

• District 3 – Ward 3 Precinct 2

• District 3 – Ward 4 Precinct 1

District 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8: Williams School Auditorium, Arlington Street Entrance

• District 4 – Ward 3 Precinct 3

• District 4 – Ward 3 Precinct 4

• District 5 – Ward 1 Precinct 3

• District 5 – Ward 1 Precinct 4

• District 6 – Ward 1 Precinct 1

• District 6 – Ward 1 Precinct 2

• District 7 – Ward 2 Precinct 3

• District 7 – Ward 2 Precinct 4

• District 8 – Ward 2 Precinct 1

• District 8 – Ward 2 Precinct 2