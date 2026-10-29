Chelsea council passes Garcia’s inclusionary zoning proposal

Councilor-at-Large Kelly Garcia spearheaded a move to make sure the maximum number of Chelsea residents legally possible are given preference for Chelsea’s inclusionary zoning affordable housing units.

Last week, the council unanimously approved a motion made by Garcia that asks that the city manager, in coordination with the Chelsea Housing Authority, establish a 70 percent local preference for eligible Chelsea residents in the proposed centralized lottery and waiting list for Inclusionary Zoning affordable housing units, or the maximum percentage permitted by applicable state and federal law, with appropriate fair housing safeguards and required approvals.

Garcia said the successful motion is part of her fight for affordability so that Chelsea residents and families can continue to live in the city.

As a councilor, Garcia said one of her main goals has been to make sure Chelsea can continue to balance the needs for economic development with making sure there are options for working class families to continue to live in Chelsea.

“Many of us in the community have shared how important it is to keep the fabric of the city, and by doing so, it is prioritizing our Chelsea families to stay in the city of Chelsea,” said Garcia.

City Manager Fidel Maltez highlighted how the order introduced by Garcia will tie into the recently proposed centralized lottery and waiting list for all inclusionary zoning units in the city. He also noted that the 70 percent local preference provides the maximum benefit for Chelsea residents without putting the city at the risk of violating state and federal fair housing laws.

Maltez added that affordable housing developments totally funded by the city, such as the recent one at 55 Heard St., are not subject to the state requirements and can give 100 percent preference to Chelsea residents.

“The Chelsea Record ran a story last week on this new idea of making a centralized wait list for inclusionary zoning units and is managed by the Chelsea Housing Authority,” said Maltez. “The feedback has been tremendous, it has been positive, both by the development community and our residents. This is the cherry on top; Councilor Garcia reached out to me and asked if it was possible to have a 70 percent preference on Chelsea residents on this wait list, we reached out to our lawyers and also reached out to the state, and this is going to be possible, so this is going to be a gamechanger.”

Councilors Leo Robinson and Calvin T. Brown voted for the motion, but both said they want to make sure that there are safeguards in place to make sure that those on the list who indicate they are Chelsea residents meet some minimum residency requirements.