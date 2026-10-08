‘Chelsea Then And Now’ was a tremendous event

It was a spectacular forum worthy of Chelsea’s four City Managers – Guy Santagate, Jay Ash, and Tom Ambrosino, and Fidel Maltez – who served Chelsea with so much distinction during the past 35 years – and in Mr. Maltez’s case, continues to serve the community.

The panel event, titled Chelsea Then & Now, 35 Years Since Receivership, held Sept. 16 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium, provided a view of an unprecedented time in the city’s history and its change to a new form of government. Each manager’s descriptions of his experiences in Chelsea’s most prestigious position of leadership were thorough and informative, and offered an inside look at some of the tough decisions that each had to make during his tenure.

Stephen McGoldrick, who joined the state’s Chelsea receivership team in October, 1991, opened the forum with a look at the events leading up to receivership.

Adam Chapdelaine, executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, did a superb job as the moderator of the forum.

Pictured backstage moments before the Panel Event are former City Manager Jay Ash, former City Manager Guy Santagate, City Manager Fidel Maltez, and former City Manager Tom Ambrosino.

Santagate brought his sense of humor to the forum, at one point standing up next to the 6-foot-7-inch Clark basketball star Ash, highlighting the more-than-a-foot difference in their height.

Ash, known for his keen ability to light up a room, had a great exchange with the other managers when he said it took him 13 roll-call votes by the City Council to be selected as manager while Maltez and Ambrosino responded that they were elected in a single roll-call vote.

But as everyone in Chelsea knows, Ash went on to bring Chelsea to new heights, with his incredible development along Everett Avenue, the construction of the former Wyndham Hotel (which spurred additional hotel chains to come to the city) and of course, getting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to relocate its headquarters from Boston to Chelsea.

The well-designed pamphlet at the event said it best about how exceptionally well Maltez has guided Chelsea since leaving his previous position as Reading town manager and taking over the corner office at Chelsea City Hall: “Fidel Maltez is Chelsea’s fourth and current city manager. Maltez has been praised for his high-energy leadership, strong budget management, and expanded community engagement. He brought home two All-America City titles and oversaw the development of the City’s first comprehensive plan in more than 50 years.”

And for the Chelsea residents and officials who traveled to Denver for the All-America City awards program, they witnessed the high level of esteem in which Maltez is held by his colleagues in government across the nation.

Ambrosino traveled a unique path to becoming city manager in Chelsea, physically relocating only 1.4 miles away from Revere City Hall where he served 12 years as mayor. The audience found Ambrosino’s thoughts captivating on the differences between being a mayor in Revere where city councilors or other officials can run for mayor themselves and being city manager in Chelsea where he is the chief executive officer and top administrative official under a council-manager form of government.

During the question and answer session following the panel discussion, former Chelsea city official and current Chelsea District Court Assistant Clerk Magistrate James Dywer commended and thanked all four city managers for their outstanding leadership through the years, especially Guy Santagate, who served as Chelsea’s very first city manager under a new post-receivership charter from 1995 to 2000.

Finally, Maltez, thanked his team for its role in organizing and coordinating such an extraordinary event. That group included:

Bernabe Rodriguez, Director of Constituent Services, Lillian Martin Communication and Community Engagement Manager,

Diana Hercules, Communication and Community Engagement Manager,

Grace Agosto, Executive Assistant, and event support staff, Devon Fields, Deputy City Manager, Delia Harrington, Manager of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy and

Sal DiDomenico, Communications Intern.

Maltez also thanked Chelsea Community Cable Television Technical Director Ricky Velez for videotaping the event which can be seen on the channel that is led by Executive Director Paula Bradley Batchelor.

It’s a show you’ll want to see.