Big swings for bigger futures at 24th annual Daquan Burrell Memorial Big Golf Tournament

Special to the Record

On Thursday, September 17, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts (BBBSEM) hosted the 24th annual Daquan Burrell Memorial Big Golf Tournament at the Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northborough. Over 215 golfers raised $146,000 to support the agency’s youth mentoring programs serving Eastern Massachusetts’ communities.

“This tournament is one of the clearest examples of what our community shows up for year after year,” says Mark O’Donnell, BBBSEM President & CEO. “Every golfer on that course today is investing in a young person’s future.”

Since 2003, the event has brought together volunteer mentors, known as Bigs, with friends and colleagues for a day of golf to benefit the nonprofit’s programs. This year’s fundraiser featured giveaways, on-course activities, a luncheon, an awards program, a putting contest, and more.

Renamed in 2017 in memory of Daquan Burrell, a Little who tragically passed away that year after nearly 10 years with his Big, the event continues to honor his legacy and the impact of mentoring. Mission speaker Josh Lewin reflected on his 25 years as a Big and the profound, lasting impact the experience has had not only on his Little, but on his own life.

“After 25 years, I can say with certainty that being a Big has changed my life just as much as I hope I’ve changed my Little’s. Watching him thrive, return to college and recently share his impressive transcripts with me was an incredibly proud moment. I thought I was signing up to make a difference in his life, but he’s made just as much of a difference in mine.”

BBBSEM is the state’s leading one-to-one mentoring program for youth. The nonprofit works with families to provide children with caring adult mentors who help them reach their fullest potential. With research and proven outcomes at its core, BBBSEM creates Big-Little matches based on shared interests, geography and personality and serves as a consistent resource for Bigs, Littles and their families.

BBBSEM continues to grow its impact, now reaching over 4,000 youth annually. With a vision to serve 10,000 youth in 150 communities by 2028, BBBSEM is poised to continue its legacy of empowering the next generation of leaders.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, to volunteer as a mentor, or to make a donation, visit www.emassbigs.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is an innovative, energetic organization that is making a real difference in the lives of over 4,000 youth annually by providing them with an invested, caring adult mentor in long-term, professionally supported relationships. With research and proven outcomes at its core, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is working to defend the potential of children facing adversity and ensure every child has the support from caring adults that they need for healthy development and success in life. The organization’s vision is to inspire, engage and transform communities in Eastern Massachusetts by helping youth achieve their full potential, contributing to healthier families, better schools, more confident futures and stronger communities. Throughout its 77 years, the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate in New England has created and served more than 25,000 youth. For more information about the agency and its mission, visit www.emassbigs.org.