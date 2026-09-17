Now casting: The next voice of Boston Logan International Airport

Boston Logan International Airport welcomes 43 million travelers a year and soon, each one will be greeted by a voice that captures the spirit of Massachusetts and New England. Today, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) announced the launch of Voice of Logan, a public competition inviting Massachusetts residents to audition for the opportunity to become the official overhead announcement voice of Boston Logan International Airport.

The Voice of Logan is a search for something distinctly Boston – a voice that instills confidence and hometown pride in every traveler, whether they’re visiting for the first time, returning home, or simply passing through.

“At Boston Logan, we have been working hard to go above and beyond for our passengers. From new concessions to airport upgrades, we want every passenger to enjoy their time here,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport. “During this milestone year, it was especially important that we help everyone passing through Logan to feel immediately at home. And there’s no better way to do that than with one of the many diverse, distinct, and deeply proud voices that make up our Commonwealth.”

Boston Logan is more than the gateway to New England, it’s a snapshot of the region the moment you arrive. In Terminal C, more than 40 championship banners from iconic teams like the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots welcome passengers with a sense of hometown pride. Throughout the airport, travelers can get a true taste of the area, whether it’s a stop at the legendary Legal Sea Foods or a slice from neighborhood favorite Santarpio’s Pizza. And along the Terminal B-C Connector, the spirit of the region comes alive through the sounds and stories of musicians who got their start right here in Massachusetts.

Here’s how Massachusetts residents can get involved:

Submit Your Audition | Monday, September 14 – Sunday, October 4, 2026

The submission period launches on Monday, September 14. Massachusetts residents are invited to submit a short audition via http://voiceoflogan.com/.

Official Launch Event | Thursday, September 17, 2026, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Interested contestants are encouraged to attend an official kickoff event live at Boston Logan. Voice of Logan ambassadors will be on site to meet and greet contestants, provide helpful coaching on submissions, and share more about the contest. They will then have the opportunity to record and submit their audition in the Voice of Logan submission station. Contestant hopefuls can register to attend here.

Voice of Logan ambassadors include:

• Rich Davey, Massport CEO

• Lisa Donovan, co-host of Billy & Lisa in the Morning on KISS 108 FM

• Amaka Ubaka, WHDH 7 News Morning Anchor

• Matt Shearer, WBZ NewsRadio reporter and Boston content creator

Location: Boston Logan Airport, Terminal A, Departure level

When: Thursday, September 17, 2026, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Media is asked to arrive and set up by 1:15 p.m.

Media parking is available in Terminal A limo lot

Media should RSVP to [email protected]

Public Voting | Saturday, October 24 – Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Contestants will be evaluated based on judging criteria, such as “the Boston vibe,” clarity of delivery, and a brief written response of why they should be the Voice of Logan and will be narrowed down to the top five based on total score. The general public will be invited to vote on the selected top 5 and ultimately select the official Voice of Logan. Public voting begins on Saturday, October 24 and can be accessed via this link: http://voiceoflogan.com/.

The next Voice of Logan will be announced on November 5 and will be the voice welcoming travelers to Boston Logan starting in mid-November.

Additional details, eligibility requirements, and submission instructions are available at http://voiceoflogan.com/