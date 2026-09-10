Celebrate the Chelsea Way at Chelsea Day this Saturday

Chelsea will celebrate the Chelsea Way with the annual Chelsea Day Festival this Saturday, Sept. 12.

The festival itself takes place from 3-7 p.m. on Broadway at Beacon Street. The entire community is invited to enjoy live music, food, performances, a beer garden, games, fireworks, and more.﻿ The fireworks display is scheduled to go off at 7:30 p.m.

This year, the city will be celebrating its back-to-back, and fourth all-time, All-American City designation.

“For decades, Chelsea Day has been a celebration of our local pride, cultural diversity, and achievements,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This annual event is especially important to the City because it gives us an opportunity to connect residents with essential resources, services, and programs. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone come together as one Chelsea this Saturday.”

Musicians slated to perform during Chelsea Day include Willie Colon y El Grupo Chevere and The Brothers Walk Band. Some of the food vendors scheduled to participate include Roxy’s Grilled Cheese Food Truck and Koffee Glow.

Broadway will be closed for vehicles from Beacon Street to the Yacht Club starting at 12 p.m., so city officials are strongly encouraging walking, biking, or taking public transit.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 13.