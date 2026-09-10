Another great  Chelsea 5K Road Race

We just want to drop a note to offer our congratulations — and thanks — to City Manager Fidel Maltez, the Chelsea Police Dept., and all of the city workers and volunteers who helped to make Saturday’s third annual Chelsea 5K Road Race a great success once again.

The race was a truly joyous affair, for both the 654 participants and hundreds of spectators, who shared in the positive energy that has typified this event since its inception. This year’s race featured a wheelchair division for the first time and included food trucks and other information tables that highlighted healthy living.

It is clear that the 5K Road Race has become a popular fixture on our community’s calendar. We’ll be looking forward to the festivities in 2027.