Debra Krinsky

Debra “Deb” Carin (Waxman) Krinsky, 74, of Peabody, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Southern California on August 23, 2026, with loved ones by her side. Deb was born on February 8, 1952, in Boston, MA, to William and Doris (Baritz) Waxman.

Deb grew up in her beloved Chelsea, graduating from Chelsea High School in 1970. She attended Boston State College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education in 1974 and eventually earning her master’s in special education from Lesley College. She began her teaching career in the Chelsea Public Schools but initially left after just four years to start a family.

Deb spent many summers working at Camp Menorah in Essex, MA, where she met her best friend and the love of her life, Martin “Marty” Krinsky of Hyde Park, MA. After years of friendship and “wooing” (as they would jokingly say), they married on June 2, 1974, going on to spend a remarkable 52 years together, all as residents of West Peabody, MA. As newlyweds, they joined Temple Ner Tamid. Deb became immediately active with the youth groups and served as Chair of the Nursery School.

While she loved being a teacher, nothing brought her more joy and pride than her three children: Matthew, Jonathan, and Erica. She cherished her time as a stay-at-home mom, providing warmth, care, and guidance not only to her own kids, but to their friends and many others as well, earning her the affectionate nickname of “Momma K.”

During this time, her volunteer work extended to Cohen Hillel Academy, serving as Co-President of Hamishpacha, the school’s parent-teacher organization. She later became a popular substitute teacher at Hillel before returning to Chelsea as a full-time 4th grade teacher, a role she held until her retirement in 2017.

Following the birth of her eldest child, Deb was diagnosed with kidney disease and was told that sometime down the road, she would need dialysis and an eventual kidney transplant. Determined not to let this sideline her, she defied the odds and went 15 years without needing to begin any treatment. After a brief stint on dialysis, she was fortunate to receive her first kidney transplant in 1994, and it lasted an extraordinary 23 years. She was forced to resume dialysis in 2017, leading to an earlier-than-planned retirement from teaching, and received her second kidney transplant in 2019. Even prior to this second transplant, she started experiencing what would become a long series of medical issues that made her final 14 years a constant struggle, one she faced with grace and a positive attitude.

Her family was the greatest source of strength as she overcame so many challenges that would’ve brought many others down. In addition to her husband and three children, along with her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, the absolute loves of her life were her four grandchildren. Regardless of the destination, family vacations were among her happiest times, and she managed to squeeze in one final trip to Disneyland before her unexpected passing.

Deb is survived by her husband, Marty, of Peabody, MA; son Matt of Los Angeles, CA; son Jonathan and daughter-in-law De’Arna (Maragioglio) Krinsky of Peabody, MA; daughter Erica (Krinsky) and son-in-law David Mazza of Peabody, MA; brother Ronald Waxman and partner Misti Covitz of Seattle, WA; brother Steven Waxman of Chelsea, MA; and her grandchildren, Gemma and Wesley Krinsky and Lucas and Elias Mazza, all of Peabody, MA. She was predeceased by her devoted dialysis companion and granddog, Buster.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA, on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery at 98 Canterbury Drive in Peabody. Friends and family are then invited to celebrate Deb’s life at a Meal of Condolence back at Temple Ner Tamid from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Shiva will be held at the home of Erica (Krinsky) and David Mazza on Tuesday, September 1; Wednesday, September 2; and Thursday, September 3, from 1:00–8:00 p.m., and on Friday, September 4, from 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Deb’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation or Temple Ner Tamid.