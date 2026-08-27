Chelsea Housing Authority honors Eric Montefusco at his retirement party

The Chelsea Housing Authority honored maintenance foreman Eric Montefusco on his retirement at a party last Thursday, Aug. 20.

Montefusco concluded an outstanding 40-year career at the CHA.

Executive Director Paul Nowicki thanked Montefusco for his exceptional service to the agency.

“We’re going to celebrate Eric, for not only is it his retirement after 40 years here, but it is also his (60th) birthday,” said Nowicki.

Nowicki highlighted the presence of Eric’s wife, City Treasurer Patrice Paradise Montefusco, their children, Samantha Montefusco and Scott Montefusco, Eric’s sister, Karen Montefusco Buckley, and her husband, retired Massachusetts State Trooper Chris Buckley. Nowicki noted that the CHA’s Buckley Apartments at 14 Bloomingdale St. were named in memory of Chris’ father, Chelsea Police Officer James Buckley, who was killed in the line of duty.

Nowicki said that Eric Montefusco was a dedicated public servant.

“Eric has been nothing but a consummate professional,” said Nowicki. “Eric and his family have made a great commitment here. For him to be able to grow up here, graduate from Chelsea High, and then give back to the community for another 40 years is truly remarkable. We’re going to miss him. He brings a unique talent here, that institutional knowledge. As a friend and as the executive director, I appreciate his public service. It is something very special when you do 40 years. He cares tremendously about what goes on here and the final product about serving the people.”