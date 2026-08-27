Bunker Hill Community College names Dr. Kiruba Murugaiah as Alumni Trustee

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiruba Murugaiah, Ph.D., as Alumni Trustee on the BHCC Board of Trustees. A proud BHCC alumna, former faculty member, scholar, and international education leader, Dr. Murugaiah brings decades of experience in education, equity, and community service to the College’s governing board.

Dr. Murugaiah’s connection to BHCC spans every stage of her professional and personal journey. After studying Computer Science at BHCC, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Boston University, a master’s degree in Mathematics Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, an MBA from the University of Geneva, and a Ph.D. in Teaching, Curriculum, and Society from Boston College.

“Bunker Hill Community College opened doors that transformed my life, and I am honored to give back to the institution that has shaped me as a student, educator, and community member,” said Dr. Murugaiah. “Community colleges create opportunities, expand possibilities, and strengthen communities. I look forward to working with my fellow trustees to ensure that BHCC continues to provide an accessible, equitable, and high-quality education for all students.”

Following her graduation from BHCC, Dr. Murugaiah returned to the College as a faculty member, serving nearly a decade on the mathematics faculty. During that time, she co-led a comprehensive reform of the College’s developmental mathematics curriculum, work that earned a Governor’s Citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She also led study abroad and service-learning programs, helping students gain global perspectives through experiences in Costa Rica and Senegal.

“Kiruba embodies the very best of what Bunker Hill Community College makes possible,” said BHCC President Pam Eddinger. “As a student, faculty member, scholar, and global education leader, she has devoted her career to expanding opportunity while never losing sight of the community that helped launch her journey. Her deep commitment to educational equity, student success, and public service will make her an extraordinary voice on our Board of Trustees.”

Dr. Murugaiah’s commitment to BHCC extends beyond her academic contributions. In memory of her late sister, the Murugaiah family established a scholarship that is awarded annually to a motivated first-generation college student, reflecting her enduring belief in the transformative power of education.

Her career has spanned the private, nonprofit, and international development sectors. After beginning her professional career as an IT Specialist with IBM Global Services, she served as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer in Guinea. She later worked as an Education Advisor with the International Rescue Committee, supporting educational opportunities for refugees and displaced populations across sub-Saharan Africa. Today, she serves as a consultant with Kalvi Advisors, providing guidance to nongovernmental and United Nations agencies on education programs in fragile, conflict-affected, and post-conflict settings.

“Kiruba brings an exceptional combination of lived experience, professional expertise, and unwavering commitment to Bunker Hill Community College,” said BHCC Board Chair Bill Walczak. “She understands firsthand the transformative power of a Bunker Hill education and has spent her career creating similar opportunities for others around the world. We are fortunate to welcome someone whose perspective, integrity, and dedication to students will strengthen the Board’s work for years to come.”

As Alumni Trustee, Dr. Murugaiah will bring her unique perspective as an alumna, educator, donor, and researcher to help advance the College’s mission of expanding access to higher education and supporting student success. She is particularly committed to ensuring that BHCC continues to serve first-generation college students, immigrants, and others seeking pathways to opportunity and economic mobility.

With more than 50 years of academic excellence, Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) is one of Massachusetts’ largest community colleges, serving approximately 16,000 students annually. With campuses in Charlestown and Chelsea, BHCC offers a broad range of educational opportunities throughout Greater Boston. BHCC fosters a welcoming and supportive learning environment for students by offering associate degrees and certificates, early college and dual enrollment, community education, corporate training, and industry-specific programs.