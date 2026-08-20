Why I am running for Governor’s Council

As we approach the September 1 Democratic Primary, I wanted to share with voters why I decided to run to be your next Governor’s Councilor. As I’ve traveled across the 20 communities that make up our Governor’s Council district (which stretches from Marblehead to Somerville), the first question I get when I talk with voters is, what is the Governor’s Council?

It’s the right question to ask. The Governor’s Council is the elected body in Massachusetts that confirms judicial nominations made by the Governor, at every level of our courts, including the Supreme Judicial Court (the Governor’s Council also confirms nominees to the Parole Board, notaries public and justices of the peace, and they play an important role in our elections).

I decided to run for Governor’s Council for three main reasons.

First, as an immigration attorney, I represent immigrant children as they seek a special juvenile visa that starts in the probate court (not in the federal immigration courts). I have dealt with probate judges that are not being open minded to these kids’ unique circumstances and as a result are delaying their progress, leaving them vulnerable to deportation. I want to better vet and educate these judges, so that we can streamline this process and protect immigrant kids.

Second, in my past work as a family law attorney, including as a pro bono attorney for the “Lawyer of the Day” program at the Essex Probate Court, I have supported women and children in proceedings involving restraining orders, divorce, custody, and child support. I have seen first-hand the sometimes arbitrary decisions that probate judges make, that fundamentally affect the lives and safety of women, children and families. I have seen women and children who would show up in desperate need of the court’s services but were very wary to face a judge without some support which we provided. I want to make sure they are dealing with judges that will show fairness and compassion.

The third reason is that I want to make sure, as a lifelong Democrat, that every vote is counted and that our democracy is protected and preserved for future generations. The Governor’s Council is the body that certifies state election results before they are considered final. In the current political climate, with democracy under threat, this role could become vitally important.

As your Governor’s Councilor I ultimately want to make sure that judges that are nominated are not only educated but also open-minded, with integrity and compassion. I have traveled to all 20 communities in this Governor’s Council district and have talked to many residents who share the same concerns as I do. I will represent these views as your representative on the Governor’s Council.

Please vote by mail, vote early, or vote in person on September 1, but I am asking for your vote in the Democratic primary. Learn more on my campaign website at https://www.votefordiann.com.

Diann Baylis is an immigration attorney, and a candidate for Governor’s Council in the 6th Governor’s Council District.