More than a check up: The vital role of annual well-child visits

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, many are focused on school supplies, schedules and getting back into routines. But one of the most important back-to-school steps happens before the first day of class: scheduling a well-child visit.

Because many pediatric and family practice schedules often fill quickly throughout the summer, now is an ideal time for parents to make appointments. These preventive visits help ensure children and adolescents are ready for the year ahead, not only academically, but physically, emotionally and developmentally.

What is a well-child visit?

Well-child visits are annual preventive appointments with a pediatrician or family medicine provider. Sometimes referred to as physicals, these visits help track a child’s overall health and development, including:

• Growth and developmental milestones

• Immunizations and preventive screenings

• Vision and hearing checks

• Emotional and behavioral health

Beyond these clinical measures, well-child visits also give parents a chance to complete school or sports forms and raise any concerns before the school year begins. More importantly, they create dedicated time for families and providers to discuss a child’s overall wellbeing, connecting physical health with emotional wellness and any developmental concerns that may affect success in school and at home.

Mental health is part of

overall health

The broader view of a checkup may be especially important when it comes to mental health. A child’s emotional wellbeing may be closely linked to their physical health. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 5 children ages 3 to 17 in the US has a diagnosable mental, emotional or behavioral disorder. Mental health needs can look different depending on age and stage of development.

Young children may experience separation anxiety or behavioral outbursts. School-age children may struggle with focus, stress or social challenges. Teens may show changes in mood, sleep or engagement. While many of these changes are a normal part of growing up, they can also signal when additional support may be needed.

The good news is that early conversations with a pediatrician can make a difference. A well-child visit is a natural time to check in and help children understand that it’s okay to talk about how they’re feeling. These conversations may also help normalize emotional health as an essential part of routine care.

To help support these conversations and preventive care visits, families are encouraged to review their health plan benefits and available resources as many plans include behavioral health support and programs like Child & Family Behavioral Coaching, which may help families navigate everyday emotional and behavioral challenges.

The importance of dental

and vision care

Don’t forget to take advantage of vision and dental benefits to help make sure kiddos are ready to learn.

Vision benefits may include annual eye exams that can detect changes in eyesight that may affect learning in the classroom. More than 600,000 children and teens in the U.S. suffer from some form of vision loss.1 School-based screenings are valuable but may not detect more complex issues. Annual comprehensive eye exams are recommended throughout the school years.

Dental benefits may include routine cleanings and exams that help catch concerns before they become more serious. Tooth decay, or cavities, is one of the most common chronic diseases among children and may contribute to missed days at school.1 Help monitor teeth and gum health with dental exams twice a year. Ensure your children are brushing for 2 minutes twice a day and flossing daily.

Don’t forget a healthy diet

Proper nutrition is essential when it comes to supporting your child’s physical and emotional health, plus their growth and development.1 That includes meals with a variety of vegetables, whole fruits, grains, dairy and proteins. It’s best to avoid foods high in added sugars, saturated fats and sodium.

Scheduling a well-child visit is a simple but important step that gives families the opportunity to address concerns support a child’s overall wellbeing throughout the year.

Dr. Ana Stankovic, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare of New England