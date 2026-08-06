The King of Katz Bakery

Richard Katz fondly remembered by family, friends and customers

By Cary Shuman

Richard Katz worked hard to build the best bagel shop in the region, one so good that customers who used to live in Chelsea would return on Friday nights and Saturday mornings each week to buy his delicious bagels and pizza bagels, a delicacy that he invented – along with the “onions outside” bagel that he perfected.

Richard Katz, who owned and operated Katz Bagel Bakery at the corner of Park Street and Congress Avenue for 55 years, passed away on July 27, 2026. He was 84.

Family, friends, longtime customers, and former workers at Katz Bakery came to Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel in Salem last Thursday to pay their final respects to a beloved man who was second to none in the bagel business.

Donnie Orne, who enjoyed a lifelong friendship with Mr. Katz, including their days at Camp Bauercrest in Amesbury and as classmates at Marblehead High School, spoke at the funeral service that drew a tremendous crowd to the chapel.

“When we had our high school class reunions, he was so generous feeding us every time, giving out bagels at the house all the time,” said Orne. “Richard was one of the strongest people I know – physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally. He got his muscles by lifting up 50-100 pound bags of flower and sugar. He would really build up some muscles doing that.”

Orne talked about their athletic careers at Marblehead High where Mr. Katz was a star and captain on the basketball court and the baseball field. “He was the only who could throw a baseball from centerfield to the catcher’s mitt without a bounce,” said Orne.

“I loved this dear man,” continued Orne. “He had a heart of gold. He loved his father in every single way.”

Orne paid tribute to Richard’s proprietorship of Katz Bagel Bakery. “He showed his love for his bagels. Each one was like a masterpiece to him. He gave the blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to make a great bagel shop. His name will go down in history as the ‘The Bagel Man.’ He was one of the finest people I’ve ever met in my life. God bless him.”

Some of Katz Bakery’s customers, who date back more than 60 years, including Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson and CHS Class of 1970 President Charlie Sherman, have great memories of Katz Bakery and Richard Katz.

“Richie was a friend and a brother,” said Robinson. “The Lewis Latimer Society gave him a multicultural award for all his contributions to the City of Chelsea. He will be truly missed.”

Sherman, who lived on nearby Shawmut Street, said, “Like most people that grew up in Chelsea, you probably have your own memories of Katz Bagels. I can name a few right off the top of my head, like going in the side door and getting a dozen hot bagels right out of the oven or stopping by the little store on the corner and getting a half dozen pizza bagels and a half dozen pumpernickel.

“I’d often be waited on by Richard Katz, who always seemed to be working” added Sherman. “To this day, whenever I am in Boston or southern New Hampshire, I make a quick trip to Chelsea to pick up a dozen Katz bagels to bring back to Florida. You don’t get Katz’s in Florida, that’s for future.”

Kenny Moore worked at Katz Bakery beginning in 1969, continuing as a baker there for the next decade.

“I was with him when we started making the pizza bagels back in the late 1960s,” recalled Moore, who attended the funeral service. “He was a really good guy. I’ll tell you, if you were in trouble, he’d help you in a minute. I used to stop in and see him all the time. My son was born on Richard’s birthday, and two months later, his son, Jeremy, was born.”

Jeremy Katz, who worked at the front counter, said he admired his father’s incredible work ethic. “He was a great father and great mentor to me,” said Jeremy. “I was so proud of him and the tremendous business he built in Chelsea. It brought me so much joy to see customers come from miles away to buy his bagels each week. They all greeted him so warmly and appreciated his hard work. I will miss my father forever. I know we can carry on my dad’s tremendous legacy like he wanted.”

Richard Katz was the undisputed bagel king, a title that he will always hold.