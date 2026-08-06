Developers Look to New Plan for Revere Beach Parkway Project

By Adam Swift

The development team behind a proposed project at the former Russo Tux and Limo at 320 Revere Beach Parkway has withdrawn its plans for a 67-unit residential building.

The proposed six-floor building project initially came before the planning and zoning boards this spring. While the development did garner support from several city councilors, there were concerns raised by board members and abutters about the size of the project.

Anthony Rossi, the project attorney, initially said the developers would take the feedback and come back to the planning and zoning boards with a revised proposal.

Last week, the planning board unanimously approved the developer’s request to withdraw the application for the project without prejudice. The move gives the developers more time to bring a revised plan for the property back to the city.

“They are submitting revised plans, and it just makes sense for them to withdraw fully and reapply with new plans, especially since this plan has been continued over the past couple of months,” said Permitting and Land Use Planning Director Will Cecio. “It allows for re-advertising, and more public notices with more accurate information on what plans they are providing.”

In other business at last week’s meeting, the planning board recommended approvals for special permits and variances for two smaller building projects.

Both projects earned the praise of several board members who noted they were responsible projects that would add housing to the city stock.

The first recommendation for approval was for Christopher Friend at 37 and 37R Central Ave. Friend is looking to build an addition on the second and third floor of an existing residence and expand it from a three- to a four-family home.

The second approval was for the separation of a lot at 1 Lafayette Ave., allowing for the construction of a new two-family home, while keeping the existing two-family home on the property.

Both projects will be before the zoning board of appeals at its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 11 for a potential final vote on the needed special permits and variances.