La Colaborativa Celebrates Adult Ed and Workforce Development Grads

Special to the Record

Photo Courtesy of La Colaborativa

Shown are recent graduates of its carpentry pre-apprenticeship program.

La Colaborativa recently celebrated the graduation of more than 230 students who successfully completed its Adult Education and Workforce Development programs during the Winter and Spring 2026 cohorts.

The ceremony recognized the achievements of community members who are building brighter futures through education, workforce training, and economic opportunity.

A total of 262 certificates were awarded across 10 educational and workforce development programs, including ESOL, Citizenship, Computer Skills, Digital Education, and Carpentry Pre-Apprenticeship.

Each graduate represents a story of resilience, determination, and perseverance. Many balanced work, family responsibilities, and other challenges while pursuing new skills that will open doors to greater economic mobility and long-term success.

One of the evening’s most significant milestones was the recognition of 12 graduates from La Colaborativa’s Carpentry Pre-Apprenticeship Program, all of whom have already been accepted to begin their pathway into the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, launching careers in the skilled trades.

The ceremony also featured an inspiring address from Loci Bay, whose journey embodies the transformative impact of La Colaborativa’s programs. Bay first enrolled as a student in the organization’s ESOL and Digital Education classes and now serves as a Teaching Assistant, helping empower the next generation of adult learners.

“Education creates opportunity, strengthens families, and transforms communities,” said La Colaborativa leadership during the celebration. “Every certificate awarded represents determination, resilience, and the belief that a better future is possible.”

La Colaborativa’s Adult Education and Workforce Development initiatives provide immigrant and working families with the knowledge, technical skills, language proficiency, and career pathways needed to achieve economic mobility and build stronger futures.

The organization congratulates the Winter and Spring 2026 graduating class and celebrates the beginning of the next chapter in their educational and professional journeys.