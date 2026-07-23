City Announces New Community Event Series ‘Summer in the Square’

Special to the Record

Drone footage of Chelsea Square taken on Sunday, July 19, by Deputy Chief Joseph Conlon, Chelsea Fire Department.

The World Cup may have ended, but the City of Chelsea wants to keep its watch-party location, Chelsea Square, as a permanent “third space” gathering spot for its community with “Summer in the Square.”

The City of Chelsea, in partnership with several community-based organizations, announces “Summer in the Square,” a series of free, public programming and community events in Chelsea Square that begins July 21 and will take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, throughout the entire month of August, 2026.

“Summer in the Square will build off the success and momentum of our FIFA World Cup Fiesta Fútbol events series. By continuing to activate this Chelsea Square, we create a welcoming and exciting space where our families, residents, and visitors can connect and play safely. These events will also further support our businesses in the area, many of whom saw increased foot traffic during the World Cup,” said Fidel Maltez, Chelsea City Manager.

Upcoming Summer in the Square Programming:

• Chelsea Farmers Market: Every Tuesday, July 21-October 20, 3–7 p.m.

The Chelsea Farmers Market is making a permanent move to Chelsea Square after previous markets were held outside City Hall, allowing the market to expand with additional vendors and offer a more robust community experience.

• Outdoor Movie Screening of Jaws: Thursday, July 23, at 6 p.m.

Chelsea Recreation & Cultural Affairs will show Jaws on the City’s 9’ x 16’ LED screen, courtesy of Eastern Salt Company.

• Discover Chelsea Car Show & Marketplace: Saturday, July 25, 2–6 p.m.

“Bring your family and friends to experience an exciting day filled with incredible show vehicles, local vendors, live entertainment, raffles, great food, and fun for all ages. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, looking to support local businesses, or simply searching for a great community event, there’s something for everyone!” The Discover Chelsea Car Show will take place in partnership with the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce and the City.

• Outdoor Movie Screening of Pixar’s Elio: Tuesday, July 28, 8 p.m.

Chelsea Recreation & Cultural Affairs will show Pixar Studios’ Elio on its 9’ x 16’ LED screen. In Disney and Pixar’s original, all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. ‘He’s an unusual kid who’s obsessed with getting abducted by aliens,’ says director Domee Shi. Elio feels like there’s nothing for him on Earth—he dreams of going to another world where he’s accepted for who he is.”

• Outdoor Movie Screening of Goat: Thursday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Chelsea Recreation & Cultural Affairs will show the movie Goat on its 9’ x 16’ LED screen. From Sony Pictures Animation, Goat follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that “smalls can ball!”

• Outdoor Movie Screening hosted by The Reel Do Over: Thursday, August 13, 6:30-8 p.m.

Devra Zabout of the Reel Do Over, Chelsea’s first and only film festival, will host a night of local documentaries, including Chelsea, The Jewish Years and Chelsea Black Community.

• Inflatable Playzone at the Farmers Market: Tuesday, August 18, 3–7 p.m.

Explore the inflatable playzone during the Chelsea Farmers Market complete with an inflatable moon bounce, obstacle course, and slide.

• Fiesta Fútbol Community Appreciation Celebration: August 18, 4–7 p.m.

Join the Fiesta Futbol team for one last hurrah to celebrate the success of Fiesta Fútbol with the entire community. All are welcome for an afternoon of music, free food while supplies last, and more.

• Comedy Night: Saturday, August 22, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Join us for a free comedy open mic show in Chelsea Square hosted by Dorothy Whitfield and produced by Devra Sari Zabot, On Clark Ave Productions.

During the event series, the City will keep 2nd Street, from Park Street to Broadway, closed to support the continued community programming and public safety.

Additional Summer in the Square programming will soon be announced. For the ever-growing schedule, and more information, visit www.discoverchelseama.com/summer-in-the-square.