City Council Honors John Depriest On His Retirement After Distinguished 32-Year Career

By Adam Swift

The city council bid a fond farewell to John DePriest for his 32 years of service to Chelsea at its meeting on Monday night.

In addition, Depriest was given a key to the city by City Manager Fidel Maltez for his years of service to Chelsea.

DePriest began his work for the city in the Housing and Community Development department and currently serves as the director of Land Use and Permitting, providing invaluable guidance to the planning and zoning boards and helping shape the development of Chelsea.

“Any time I’ve had an issue with a project, or just trying to get an understanding … I always felt confident that when I went to you that you would clearly speak to me and thoroughly explain to me what and why the department you were running were doing these things and how it would benefit the city of Chelsea,” said District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown. “In my opinion you have done an excellent job, you have put Chelsea back where we are today.”

Council Vice President Noriliez DeJesus said she first met DePriest when he was at a La Collaborativa workshop talking about the importance of serving on local boards and commissions.

“You emphasized filling up boards and commissions, you were doing that work by going into nonprofits and talking to folks like myself at such a young age, and talking to them about how government works and why it is so important to take up these seats on the boards and commissions,” said DeJesus. “I want to thank you because those small, little details make such a huge impact on the community and fill up these rooms with people who are truly engaged in understanding of government and how government works and how they can be part of it.”

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate said she would miss the conversations she’s had with DePriest about history and preservation and wished him well on his retirement.

“John, I got to know you as a member of the planning board, and I can tell you that everything that I’ve learned about housing and zoning and everything else first started with you,” said District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor. “I really want to thank you for everything that you have done, you have done more than you know and I think that your impact on all the people that serve on the boards, both the zoning and the planning board, and also what we have been able to achieve from receivership to now is largely due to your leadership.”

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson said DePriest was always professional and served the city well.

“One thing I want to say is there is not a street in Chelsea that this man has not walked, he knows every street inside out, and John, thanks for being the professional that you are,” said Robinson.