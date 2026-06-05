Obituaries 6-4-26

Katherine G. “Kathy” Webber

Her kindness and generosity touched countless lives

A lifelong resident of Chelsea, Katherine “Kathy” Webber passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026 in Florida, after a lengthy, courageous fight against cancer. She was 73 years of age.

Born in Revere she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Grace J. (Crouse) Mauzerol. Kathy attended Chelsea Public Schools. She married quite young to her best friend and beloved husband Kenneth A. “Ken” Webber and they recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Professionally, Kathy worked as a bookkeeper for their family run business, Krazy Kats Embroidery in Chelsea, where she always greeted customers with a big, cheerful hello. Kathy had a unique ability to connect with people and had a gift for making everyone feel welcome and valued. Her kindness and generosity touched countless lives. Her family will always remember her beautiful smile and one-of-a-kind laugh. Kathy found joy in life, enjoying every party, laughing, and often times she could be found leading the conga line.

Kathy was an avid boater and enjoyed being on the water with her boating family. She was affectionately known as The Admiral Kathy on their boat Sea Kindly. Kathy was a member of the Winter Hill Yacht Club in Somerville and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. She was actively involved in the City of Chelsea, the community she grew up in and loved. Kathy was an avid supporter of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce and Chelsea Rotary Club, where she enjoyed attending their many events over the years.

For the past 5 years, Kathy and Ken enjoyed spending winters in Ft Pierce, Florida, where they found a home away from home. They cherished their time in Florida, forming new bonds and friendships wherever they went. Kathy’s spirited energy will be forever cherished and loved by her family and her extended family and friends in Chelsea, neighboring cities and towns, her boating community and all the friends she met while in Florida.

In addition to her husband Ken, Kathy leaves behind her beloved sons, Kenneth A. Webber and his wife, Janice “Jan” of Saugus and Kevin Webber and his wife, Christina of Winthrop. Kathy was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph E. Mauzerol III and Lawrence A. “Larry” Mauzerol and sister. Donna J. Mauzerol. She is the dear sister-in-law of Carole Buonopane of West Peabody, Gayle Webber and the late Daniel Webber. Kathy is also lovingly survived by four grandchildren, Kevin Webber, twins Kyle and Kenny Webber, all of Winthrop and Kendra Webber of Saugus. She is the cherished aunt of Daniel Webber, Kelli Webber, Brittany Mauzerol, Richard Sjoberg, Thomas Sjoberg, Charles Capponi. Kathy adored her pet cats, Lilly and the late Snuggles.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Thursday, June 11 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the Funeral Home at 7:30 pl.m. All services will conclude in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741or on-line at www.cancer.org

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Richard Howard Smith

July 31, 1960 – May 21, 2026

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Richard Howard Smith, Sr., who left us on May 21, 2026, at the age of 65. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Richie’s journey on this earth came to an unexpected close at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he had bravely faced numerous health challenges, including a courageous battle with throat cancer.

Born on July 31, 1960, in Everett, to the late Leon Maxwell Smith, Jr. and Ruth Marie (Henderson) Smith, Richie was one of fourteen children and held his family close to his heart.

Raised in Chelsea, he completed his education at Chelsea High School and continued to thrive as a lifelong resident of this vibrant community. He dedicated himself to the craft of metal recycling, first working with Solomon Metals in Chelsea and Lynn, before becoming a self-employed entrepreneur with D&R Moving and Richie & Sons Scrap Metal. Remarkably, Richie continued to work up until his sudden passing, showcasing his unwavering dedication and work ethic.

Richie shared 35 beautiful years of love and extreme devotion with his beloved wife, Denise Ann (Brangiforte) Smith. Together, they nurtured a loving home for their children: Richard H. Smith, Jr., Amanda L. Brangiforte, and Michael R. Smith, Sr., and his wife, Cece Marsh, along with his daughter of cherished memory, the late Debra Marie Smith. As a devoted grandfather, he poured love into the lives of his five grandchildren: Alicia and Skylar Smith, Joshua and Jacob Gillis, and Michael R. Smith, Jr., who will carry his spirit in their hearts forever.

In addition to his immediate family, Richie is survived by his dear siblings: Leon Saunders, Leona Cruz, Dennis Smith, James Smith, Douglas Smith and Marion Smith. He will be remembered for his boundless love, dedication to family, and the incredible joy he brought into their lives. He was predeceased by siblings: Diane Fields, Ruth Smith, Ronald R. Smith, Leon Smith III, Wayne Smith, Maryann Smith, and Sylvia Smith.

Richie’s life was a testament to resilience and devotion, and his loss leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him.

In honor of Richard Howard Smith, Sr., A Memorial Visitation and Services were held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 3rd with a gathering of loved ones and friends celebrating his remarkable life where he was remembered with stories, laughter and love and the beautiful legacy he leaves behind.

To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.welshfh.com.

Marie A. Ells

October 5, 1945 – May 24, 2026

We celebrate the life of Marie A. Ells, who lovingly touched the hearts of those around her during her remarkable 80 years. Marie passed away on Sunday, May 10th at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, where she was embraced by the care of dedicated professionals following a brief illness.

Marie will be fondly remembered for her warmth, dedication and spirited nature. She was born on October 5, 1945, in Chelsea, to the late Harry M. Ells, Sr. and Alice (Ingvaldsen) Ells, growing up in a vibrant household as one of ten children.

Marie was a lifelong resident of Chelsea, where she attended local schools and proudly graduated from Chelsea High School and remained a proud resident of her hometown throughout her life. In recent years. Marie resided at the Margolis Building in Chelsea where she embraced new friendships and connections.

She devoted her professional life to her role as a bookkeeper for Rudolph

Electric, where her detailed-oriented nature and kindness left a lasting impression on her colleagues and friends.

Marie’s strong sense of community and faith shone brightly as a devoted parishioner of the former Assumption (French) Church, where her contributions as a Eucharistic Minister were greatly valued. A dedicated daughter, she lovingly cared for her mother Alice in their family home, nurturing deep bonds with love and tempered discipline for her family, including her numerous cherished nieces and nephews.

Outside of her professional and familial commitments, Marie engaged in life with joy. She enjoyed participating in Candlepin Bowling Leagues, sharing laughter and memories over spirited card games and creating cherished moments with her family.

Marie’s resilient spirit remains evident in the love shared among her surviving 19 nieces and nephews. She is now joyfully reunited with her parents, Harry and Alice, her beloved siblings; Pauline M. Mahoney, Robert and Andrew Ells, Helen Arnold, Harry M. Jr., Charles, John, Francis, and William Ells, and those of her family who have passed before her, including three nieces and nephews.

In honor of her beautiful life and legacy, we invite friends and family to join together for a Memorial Visitation and Funeral Service. The gathering will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, followed by a celebratory service that will commence at 2 p.m.

In reflection of her vibrant spirit and the lives she touched, we come together to celebrate Marie’s life, sharing stories, laughter, and love as we honor her memory.

To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.welshfh.com.

Natalie Umanita Bloom

May 16, 1943 – May 24, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Natalie Umanita Bloom, who departed this life on May 24, 2026, at the age of 83. A beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend, Natalie found her final days at the Bostonian Skilled Nursing Home in Dorchester, where she received the compassionate care she so richly deserved.

Born on May 16, 1943, in the family home in Chelsea, Natalie was the cherished youngest child of Antonio and Anna (Minutoli) Umanita. Raised in a vibrant family of five, she nurtured her passions early on. An exceptional student, she attended the Shurtleff School and graduated from Chelsea High School before pursuing a diverse and fulfilling career. After training at beauty school, she pursued a brief career in mechanical drafting, finding satisfaction in the male-dominated field. She then ventured to U-Mass Boston graduating with a bachelor’s degree as a Para Legal. Her creative spirit propelled her to attend Parsons School of Design in New York, and the Museum of Fine Arts School at Tuft’s University, where her artistic talents flourished. Natalie’s artwork has graced the walls of various restaurants, hospitals, nursing homes, and private collections, leaving a legacy of beauty in her wake.

A devoted single mother, Natalie raised her two daughters and one son in Chelsea. She then relocated to Queens, NY, where she welcomed her third daughter with ex-husband Ron Bloom, before settling in Marblehead in 1992.

She is remembered fondly for her passionate devotion to her family, cooking, and hosting joyous holiday celebrations. As a proud grandmother, she adored her five grandchildren, showering them with love and warmth.

Beyond her family, Natalie was a fierce advocate for the less fortunate. She co-founded Mass Fair Share, lending her voice to those in need, and served on the board of directors for HAWC, supporting women impacted by gender violence. Her volunteer work with Girls Inc. in Lynn reflected her unwavering commitment to empowering young women. Her maiden name, Umanita, represents the word humanity in Italian, and the foundation of her passions lay in understanding and honoring the humanity in others.

Natalie was predeceased by her dear siblings: Angela Umanita, Charles, Anthony “Nino,” and Joseph Umanita and her loving nephew and nieces. Natalie is survived by her loving children: Kathleen Dobbyn, Maria Cheevers and her husband, Joseph, Richard Schneiderman and ex-daughter in-law, Lauren Rook, and Sarah Umanita-Bloom. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Annie Elizabeth Cheevers, Natalie Eileen Cheevers, Calvin Rook, Whitney Rook and Ryan Jose. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to celebrate Natalie’s remarkable life during calling hours and a memorial gathering at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, today, Thursday, June 4th, from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will begin from the funeral home on Friday, June 5th, at 9 a.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea, at 10 a.m. We invite all who were touched by Natalie’s love and kindness to join in honoring her memory.

To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.welshfh.com.

Joan Delia Conley

She will always be Nana

Joan Delia (Keats) Conley, beloved wife, mother, Nana, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2026, in Falmouth, Massachusetts. She was 78 years old.

Born on July 29, 1947, in Chelsea, Joan was the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Sullivan) Keats. She grew up in Prattville, rooted in a multigenerational Chelsea family, and carried that community in her heart for the rest of her life. She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1965 and began her career with the telephone company as an information operator, a fitting start for a woman who always knew just what to say. Through dedication and quiet determination, she rose into management before retiring in 1992.

Joan was married to retired Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Edward G. Conley Jr. for 57 years, a partnership built on love, laughter, and the mutual understanding that the best table in any restaurant is always at the bar.

Chelsea was Joan’s home in every sense of the word. She grew up surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and friends who made the city feel like an extended family. She raised her four boys in that same community, built friendships that lasted decades, and never lost her deep affection for the city that formed her. In her later years she and her husband settled in North Falmouth, but Chelsea never really left her, nor did the memory of Little Squam Lake, a place she loved from childhood and shared with her children and grandchildren.

Joan was the family’s matriarch in the truest sense, present through every holiday, hard time, celebration, and ordinary day, always steady and always glad to see you. She had a rare gift for making strangers feel welcome and making her family feel deeply loved. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was simply Nana.

Joan is survived by her devoted husband, Edward; her sons Ed and his wife, Andrea of Gloucester, Sean of Marblehead, and Eric and his wife, Melissa of Hampstead, NH; her brother James “Reggie” Keats and his partner, Doris of Stoughton; her 15 cherished grandchildren: Caitlyn, Shannon, Eddie, Alex, Aidan, Max, Keira, Shea, Liam, Chloe, Chase, Jack, Nathan, Bella, and Ashlyn; and her three great-grandchildren: Emma, Johnny and Carolyn. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Scott and his late wife, Elaine of Topsfield; and her sister, Janice Woirol of Michigan.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Avenue, Chelsea, today, Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St. Chelsea on Friday, June 5th, at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.

Glenda A. “Mickey” Mascis

A woman with a beautiful soul

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Glenda A. “Mickey” (Hoefer) Mascis who died unexpectedly at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Sunday, May 24th, she was 81 years old.

Glenda was born on July 11, 1944 in Chelsea to her late parents, George M. Hoefer and Gladys (Langille) Hoefer. She was one of three children raised and educated in Chelsea. Glenda was affectionately known as “Mickey” to her family. She attended Chelsea Public Schools.

Mickey was a loving devoted mother to her two children, a son and daughter. Unfortunately, in 1974 Mickey had to endure the pain of losing her 8-year-old daughter, Elizabeth due to a congenital disease.

Mickey was a hardworking and very courageous woman who enjoyed helping people all of her life. She began working as a Nurse’s Assistant at the Woodlawn Manor Nursing facility in Everett. Her career spanned over 26 years. She also worked evenings at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Everett Avenue in Chelsea for approximately 10 years.

Mickey was a very proud lifelong resident of Chelsea. She was very active in her community and in the building where she lived. She was an advocate for many people and helped them, along the way in life. She was known for canceling her own medical appointments to take a friend to a doctor’s appointment, sometimes in the same hospital. Mickey was also a lover of all animals. She helped nurse sick animals and took in many strays over the years. She was a woman with beautiful soul to help all of God’s loving creatures. Her family was always most important, and she demonstrated many life lessons through her actions.

The loving mother of Stephen C. Mascis and his wife, Cindy of Lynn and the late Elizabeth Mascis, she is the cherished grandmother of Adolfo Hernandez and his fiancée. Amber Guerrero, Robinson Mejia, Marsly, Wilton and William Echavarria and the adored great grandmother of Alia, Gabriel and Grace. She is the treasured sister of the late Gail D. Still – Daley and Robert “Guy” Hoefer and his surviving wife, Bonnie Hoefer of Tewksbury. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MPCA – Angell, Attn: Development, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.