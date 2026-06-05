Chelsea community invited to Bellingham Hill Park Redesign meeting

Special to the Record

As the City of Chelsea prepares to submit an application for State funding to redesign Bellingham Hill Park, Chelsea’s Housing & Community Development (HCD) Department is inviting residents to share how they currently use the space and their hopes for the redesign during a community meeting on Tuesday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m., at the park, located at 111 Bellingham Street in Chelsea.

“The City has selected Bellingham Hill Park for renovation through HCD’s annual park renovation program,” said Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager for Chelsea HCD Department. “Every year, the City applies for funding to renovate a park through the State’s Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities Grant Program, and community input is extremely important to the application process.”

Input collected during this meeting will be added directly to the City’s application for funding.

Han will host the meeting alongside redesign consultant CBA Landscape Architects. The meeting will be held in English with a Spanish interpreter.

The June 16 meeting is the second in a series; the first community meeting held on May 11. The park currently features a play structure, picnic table seating, a short walking path, and views of Chelsea and the Boston skyline.

With questions, community members can contact Han at [email protected] or 617-466-4183.