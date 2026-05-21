GreenRoots Hosts Free Energy Bill Fair for Chelsea and East Boston Residents

Special to the Record

With Washington actively cutting home energy assistance programs, SNAP, Medicaid, and rental assistance, and with many immigrant families hesitant to apply for benefits they are legally entitled to and rising gas and electric costs, GreenRoots is bringing critical resources directly to the community. On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 5:00–8:00 PM, the Chelsea-based environmental justice organization will host a free Energy Bill Fair at Williams Middle School (180 Walnut St, Chelsea, MA), a trusted, multilingual, welcoming space where residents can apply for programs that could save their families hundreds of dollars a year.

At the Energy Bill Fair, residents can apply for discounted utility rates through Eversource and National Grid, sign up for gas assistance through Community Action Programs Inter-City Inc. (CAPIC) and Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), and apply for rental assistance (RAFT), SNAP, and WIC. Representatives from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) and MassHealth vendors will also be on hand to help attendees access their existing benefits. The fair provides a rare opportunity for residents to access all of these resources in one place. Free home weatherstripping, window sealing, and other energy-efficiency materials will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“High energy costs are a burden to so many community members, and the process of receiving support is often complicated,” said Kiera Alventosa, Energy Democracy Organizer at GreenRoots. “This energy fair is about bringing all of the resources, information, and programs, in the preferred language, in Chelsea and East Boston, into one space. We hope many families will join us there.”

Food, language interpretation, and childcare will be provided at no cost. The event is sponsored by MassCEC, Flatiron, and GreenRoots, and in partnership with the City of Chelsea and the Neighborhood Developers.

Event Details:

• Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

• Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

• Location: Williams Middle School, 180 Walnut St, Chelsea, MA

• Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, contact Kiera at [email protected] or visit greenrootsej.org/events.