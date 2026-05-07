DiDomenico Meets with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Constituents 

Special to the Record

Senator Sal DiDomenico with Dr. Opeoluwa Sotonwa, the Commissioner for the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (middle), and with Michelle Motta Dardeno, the Chair of the Statewide Advisory Council for the MCDHH (right).

Senator Sal DiDomenico spent time with constituents during the 40th anniversary celebration of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Constituents Day at the State House. DiDomenico also met with his friend, Michelle Motta Dardeno, the Chair of the Statewide Advisory Council for the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MCDHH), to learn more about their priorities. The Senator also met with Dr. Opeoluwa Sotonwa, who is the Commissioner for the MCDHH.

“I am proud to be an active supporter of this community, and it was such a joy to spend time with friends of mine from the district during their advocacy day,” said DiDomenico.