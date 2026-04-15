School Committee Recognizes Name, Strength, and Story Honorees

By Adam Swift

Courtesy Photo

The school committee with Chelsea High paraprofessional Osebhajajeme Egbiremolen.

The school committee honored three recipients of the district’s Name, Strength, and Story awards at its regular meeting last week.

The April honorees included Sokolowski School Science Teacher Cristina Caruso, Berkowitz School Music Teacher Richard Romanov, and Chelsea High School Paraprofessional Osebhajajeme Egbiremolen.

“Since March of 2023, I’ve had the great privilege of working with (Caruso) and coordinating with her and bringing … fourth grade students to city hall every year as a part of civics and learning and student government,” said school district Chief of Staff Dr. Aaron Jennings.

Jennings praised Caruso for her care and compassion in working with students.

District communications director Michael Sullivan spoke about Romanov’s role as a music teacher at the Berkowitz School and the district’s K-8 music lead.

“On top of all the work he does during the school day with the students, he also works before and after school running programs for kids,” said Sullivan. “He recently supported one student at the Morris H. Seigal Clark Avenue Middle School audition for and get selected to the Massachusetts Music Educators Association Northeast Regional festival, where this student played the oboe among the Northeast Region’s top student musicians. He’s heavily involved in next week’s district concert, as well as in community events annually in the city, like leading students to sing Christmas carols at the annual city of Chelsea tree lighting and holiday celebration.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta spoke about Egbiremolen and Chelsea High teacher Ashley Flores, who could not attend last week’s school committee meeting.

“These two pair as a partner duo, they are amazing,” said Abeyta. “They love on their children; the skills that they teach them are life skills. I know that they truly care about our students and it shows with everything that they do, so I would just like to thank (them) for their dedication.”