City of Chelsea Veterans Services Division Invites Vietnam Veterans to Special Luncheon

Chelsea’s Vietnam Veterans are invited to a special luncheon on Monday, March 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center located at 10 Riley Way in honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day.

The luncheon will be hosted by Chelsea’s Veterans Services Division, which is part of the City’s Health & Human Services Department. During the event, Veterans Services Agent Francisco Toro and Assistant Veterans Agent Juan Morales will provide guests with a complimentary lunch and conversation about vital services, programs and resources available to the veterans community.

To reach Chelsea’s Veterans Services Division, call 617-466-4250, or visit the team in person at their office located on the first floor of Chelsea City Hall, Room 100, 500 Broadway.

About Chelsea’s Veterans Services Division

Chelsea’s Veterans Services Division provides assistance in obtaining benefits from federal, state, and local programs for veterans and their dependents, as well as aids them by providing financial assistance for ordinary living expenses and medical needs. The Division also helps veterans with counseling, medical, employment and other services. On the average, we have an active caseload of about 35 recipients, whose services are about evenly divided between medical services and general support services. Additionally, the Veterans Administrator works closely with the Soldier’s Home to provide housing for Veterans in need of shelter.