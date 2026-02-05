CBC President Cromwell Announces 2026 Chelsea Trailblazers Award Honorees

Special to the Record

Chelsea Black Community President Joan Cromwell has announced the recipients of the 2026 Black History Month’s Chelsea Trailblazers Awards.

This year’s honorees are: community leader Anthony Martins, Pastor Keila Velez, former city councilor Damali Vidot, Chelsea Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director Bea Cravatta, and Sen. Sal DiDomenico.

City Manager Fidel Maltez, Rep. Judith Garcia, and City Council President Roberto Jimenez Rivera will deliver remarks at the celebration. Sen. DiDomenico will be in the dual role as honoree and speaker.

The exciting event will conclude the organization and the city of Chelsea’s observance and participation in nationally recognized Black History Month.

President Cromwell spoke about the significance of the prestigious awards that will be presented at the Chelsea Trailblazers Celebration, an exciting annual event that will wrap up the CBC organization and the City of Chelsea’s observance and participation in nationally recognized Black History Month.

“The Chelsea Trailblazer Awards are about honoring excellence, celebrating community, and reminding ourselves that leadership lives right here at home,” said Cromwell. “Chelsea Trailblazers are more than leaders — they are builders. They create paths by opening doors, expanding opportunity, and uplifting others through their work in education, faith, safety, public service, culture, and community advocacy.

“The Chelsea Trailblazer Award, presented by Chelsea Black Community (CBC), honors individuals who build trust, create access, and help shape a more equitable, connected Chelsea for all — laying foundations that future generations can continue to build upon. We believe it is essential to pause and give thanks to those whose impact is felt every single day. To give flowers while we can still smell them. To recognize the love, care, and commitment they pour into the communities they serve.

On behalf of Chelsea Black Community, we are proud to recognize this year’s Trailblazers and celebrate the lasting legacy they continue to create,” concluded Cromwell.

Following is President Cromwell official summary of the Chelsea Trailblazers Class of 2026:

Anthony Martins

Tony, your lifelong commitment to Chelsea and unwavering advocacy for youth impacted by trauma and urban violence have made a lasting difference. Through decades of service as a DYS provider, firefighter, youth sports referee, volunteer, and constant presence at community events you have empowered young people, strengthened our city, and helped shape brighter futures. You are a beacon of light for those who aspire to make a difference, and your tireless efforts are deeply respected and appreciated.

Pastor Keila Velez

Pastor Keila, you show up for everyone in our beautifully diverse community with compassion, care, and a genuine heart for the people. Through your leadership and people-centered ministry, you uplift families, support neighbors, and create inclusive spaces where faith and community truly meet. Your presence and commitment continue to strengthen and bless our entire community. We are grateful for you and continue to pray for God’s guidance, strength, and blessings over your life and the work you do for our community.

Damali Vidot

Damali, we celebrate you for the strength you bring to our community. As a social, political, and holistic leader, you uplift Chelsea by being a powerful voice for those who cannot always speak for themselves and a steady guide for those on their journeys of self-discovery and service, even when it meant standing alone for what is right and just. Through your compassion, wisdom, and unwavering support, especially for those in public service you continue to create pathways toward healing, purpose, and collective well-being. You are a true trailblazer and an enduring pillar of our community.

Bea Cravatta

Bea, your work has been guided by a powerful goal: to build a vibrant, inclusive cultural and recreational space where everyone in Chelsea feels welcomed and valued. You lead with intention, advocating for programs that reach people across languages and cultures and create meaningful connection. By honoring traditions such as Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Three Kings Day, and so many others, you reflect the true richness of our community. Your vision continues to shape the spirit of Chelsea and inspire the work of Chelsea Black Community. We celebrate you and the lasting legacy you have built for this city.

Senator Sal DiDomenico

Sal, the impact you have on Chelsea goes far beyond policy or title, it’s felt in the lives of the people you show up for every single day. You lead with heart, humility, and an unwavering commitment to this community, making people feel seen, heard, and valued when it matters most. Your willingness to stand with us, fight for us, and invest in every corner of Chelsea has helped shape who we are today. We are truly grateful to call you “the people’s Senator.” Sal, we would not be the community we are without you, and Chelsea Black Community proudly honors you for the lasting difference you continue to make. You are Sal our Pal!

“I am truly humbled to receive the Black History Month Trailblazer honor from my friends at the Chelsea Black Community (CBC),” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “The CBC serves as a model for lifting up our neighbors with inclusive programming and meaningful partnerships. It is a privilege to support this fantastic organization and work alongside them to create a thriving community where everyone feels welcome and belongs.”