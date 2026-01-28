National Grid Offers Safety Reminders for Clearing Snow at Your Home or Business

Special to the Records

National Grid reminds its customers to exercise caution near the energy equipment outside of their homes as they clear snow left behind from Winter Storm Fern. Over a foot of snow has fallen across our Massachusetts service area with additional snow forecast throughout the afternoon. National Grid’s top priority is safety, including the safety and well-being of our crews and customers, and we offer the following reminders to assist with removing snow from your property.

Keep Your Meters Clear of Snow and Ice

Many National Grid customers have electric and/or natural gas meters on the exterior of their homes and businesses. When clearing snow, customers and snow removal contractors should be aware of the location of this equipment to avoid coming into contact with meters or outside gas risers. Additionally:

• Gently remove icicles from the meter with a gloved hand, if necessary. Never kick your meter or use a snow shovel to knock away ice.

• If energy equipment is located near your driveway or parking lot, and you have a vehicle-mounted snowplow or use a snow removal service, ensure that the equipment is well-marked so the vehicle operator knows to keep a safe distance. Striking a natural gas riser or electric wire with a plow could cause injury.

• The buildup of ice and snow around or over natural gas meters, regulators and pipes can pose a serious safety risk. Ice and snow falling from a roof can damage gas meters or service connections to customers’ homes or businesses, resulting in potential gas leaks. Customers should take immediate action if a natural gas leak is suspected:

• Get out – All occupants should leave the house immediately. Do not use the telephone, light switches or automatic garage door openers for any reason.

• Call us – After leaving the house and reaching a safe environment, call National Grid’s 24-hour gas emergency number: 1-800-233-5325.

• Stay out – Don’t return to your home until National Grid tells you it is safe to do so.

• If energy equipment is located near your driveway or parking lot, and you have a vehicle-mounted snowplow or use a snow removal service, ensure that the equipment is well-marked so the vehicle operator knows to keep a safe distance. Striking a natural gas riser or electric wire with a plow could cause injury.

Keep Your Vents Clear

The excessive amount of snowfall from this storm may have increased the snow depth in your yard and near your home or business. When clearing snow from your driveways and walkways, never pile it near vents on the side of the building. A blocked vent – whether it’s a furnace, hot water heater, dryer or sewer – can lead to the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Keep the vents clear and free of snow and ice, treating them as carefully as you would an energy meter.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to those of the flu, and can include headaches, weakness, confusion, chest tightness, skin redness, dizziness, nausea, sleepiness, heart fluttering or loss of muscle control. If you suspect carbon monoxide is present in your home, immediately go outside and breathe deeply. Then call 911.

Trees, Snow and Your

Electric Service

Snowfall places excessive weight on tree limbs and branches, creating potential hazards for energy infrastructure. Downed trees near power lines should be reported to National Grid at 800-465-1212. Visit our website for more information about your electric service and trees. Customers are also reminded to exercise extreme caution near downed power lines:

• Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity.

• Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you.

• Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them.

• Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock.

• Learn more about staying safe near downed power lines.

To learn more about electric and natural gas safety, visit our website – nationalgridus.com.