Moore Was Always Better: Family, friends, remember baseball great Charlie Moore

Charlie Moore, his wife, Cindy Moore, and their son, Jared Moore, then 2 years old.

Billy Thompson said his lifelong friend Charlie Moore was always a “bigger than life” personality.

“We started out together at Williams in the sixth grade,” recalled Thompson.

“These were great kids like Paul Rosati, Joe Casey, John Martin, Charlie – I think Charlie was living in a house at the bottom of Carter Hill,” recalled Billy. “In Little League, I was on the Braves and Charlie was a hitting machine on the Dodgers.”

Billy said he and Charlie continued their friendship and sports association at Chelsea High School where they were football teammates.

“Frankie Mullins, Keith Yianacopolus, Harry Zawacki, Steve Ovalle, Andy Troisi – we played football together,” recalled Billy. “When were juniors in 1976, we beat Everett. John Tucker was the star running back, and Dave Molloy was the quarterback.”

All those wonderful memories of his friend, Charlie Moore, and their Red Devil days are very much with Billy Thompson today.

Charles A. “Charlie” Moore died unexpectedly on November 19, 2025. He was 65, one month shy of his 66th birthday.

“I was a running back and No. 44, and Charlie was No. 70 on the offensive line,” continued Thompson, who also played defensive back. “Charles wasn’t just a great football player, he was an all-around athlete. He really excelled at baseball – he took it to another level.”

Charlie’s personality was a sight to behold, according to Billy.

“I was laid back and Charlie was outgoing. He got along with everybody. We all loved him,” said Billy, who went on to attend Norwich University. “He was a great role model for younger kids growing up in Chelsea.”

Now retired as a Massachusetts state trooper after 29 years of service, Thompson, 65, said he and his wife, Donna (Collins) Thompson were looking forrward to spending more time with Charlie and his wife, Cindy (MacDonald) Moore.

“When I retired from the State Police in 2017, I needed to reconnect with Charlie, because he was one of my best friends,” said Billy. “We had always tried to stay in touch, because Charlie was the man. To me, he was one of a kind.”

Following are other remembrances of Charlie Moore from family and friends:

Charlie’s wife, Cindy Moore and their son,

Jared Moore

Cindy (MacDonald) Moore and Charlie Moore shared 23 years of marriage.

“We went to junior high, high school and graduated together,” said Cindy. “We got married on Sept. 1, 2002. But we’ve been together since 1995.”

The Moores loved to travel, visiting places such as Jamaica, San Diego, Old Orchard Beach, Rhode Island, Block Island, Provincetown, and Vermont.

“My father also liked to take us on rides in the car,” said Jared Moore, Charlie and Cindy’s Moore’s son, who is now 22. “He would take his grandsons, too, and just show them houses and sites in the neighborhood.”

Jared said his dad became a father-figure to some of his friends.

“Even though he had three actual sons (Charles Moore and Samuel Moore are the other children), I had a lot of friends, whom he treated like they were his son,” said Jared, lauding his beloved father’s warmth and generosity.

Jared had the honor of being coached by his father when Jared played in the Lynn Shore Little League. He said he was aware of his father’s greatness as a baseball player and the famed tryout with the hometown MLB team, the Boston Red Sox.

“People would tell me he was one of the best,” said Jared. “I know he was a lefthanded hitter, but he only taught me to hit right. I learned a lot from him.”

Jared went on to play for the Lynn Tech baseball team, leading the Tigers to its first conference title in several years.

“I wasn’t a home run hitter like my father was, but I was a better fielder, said Jared, smiling. “And I was also a pitcher.”

What Jared remembers fondly is his father being at every game he played. “He was always there for me.”

Of course, Jared often heard the story about Charlie’s tryout with the Boston Red Sox.

“He tried out under Joe Morgan [former Pawtucket Red Sox and Boston Red Sox manager],” remembered Cindy. “He [Morgan] was impressed and wanted Charlie to play a season in college and return for a second look. But Charlie chose to enter the service [U.S. Air Force].”

Cindy Moore said her husband “always looked out for the underdog.”

“If someone were picking on somebody and talked negatively about a person, Charlie would always step up and stick to his guns and be such an upstanding person,” recalled Cindy.

Cindy Moore has announced that there will be a celebration of life for her husband, Charlie Moore, on Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Revere Lodge of Elks, 198 Shirley Ave., Revere.

Robin Moore, sister of Charlie Moore

Robin Moore, who now lives in Florida, and her brother, Charlie Moore, attended junior high and high school together in Chelsea. Like her brother, Charlie,Robin excelled in sports. She was also a big supporter of Charlie’s athletic career all the way back to Little League when he was a powerful, left-handed home run hitter for the Major League Dodgers, often compared to legendary Paul Wheeler of the Red Legs.

“The family used to go all of our Charlie’s games,” recalled Robin. “We had so much fun supporting him, whether it was in Pop Warner (where cousin, Tiffany Moore, was a cheerleader) or Little League.”

Robin said Charlie was a superb role model for his siblings, especially to his brother, the late Darren Moore.

“Darren always wanted to emulate Charlie as many younger kids did,” said Robin. “Darren followed in his footsteps. He basically competed in all the same sports as Charlie, who would often bring him to play against the older kids. He played a lot of sports at the Williams School playground, Bosson Park, and Carter Park.”

Robin said family gatherings were special for her brother when the Moores, the Martins, the Smiths, the Lees, and the Robinsons would enjoy good times at picnics at Salem Willows along with birthdays, reunions, and graduation parties. There was an annual family trip to Onset on Cape Cod.

“The family was close-knit and all those strong relationships in the family had a positive influence on Charlie’s life,” said Robin.

Robin said Charlie emerged as a “bigger than life personality” simply by being a caring person who showed warmth and kindness to others.

“Everyone gravitated to Charlie because he had such a nice personality,” said Robin.

Robin said one of the highlights of Charlie’s career was earning a tryout with the Boston Red Sox.

“He tried out for the Red Sox with [Pawtucket] manager Joe Morgan, and the Sox were impressed and wanted to evaluate his progress at a Division 1 college program. We were all hoping that Charlie would go to college, but he decided to enter the U.S. Air Force,” said Robin.

Robin said she was proud of Charlie’s career as a laboratory technician and a supervisor. She also fondly remembers Charlie meeting his granddaughter, Scarlett Celeste, for the first time, saying he was overjoyed and truly treasured his role as a grandfather of five.

“Just a great brother, and I miss him so much,” said Robin.

Following are other remembrances of Mr. Charles Alvin Moore:

Frankie Mullins,

friend and teammate

Frankie Mullins shared more than just a co-captainship of the 1977 Chelsea High football team with Charlie Moore (Keith Yianacopolus and Andy Troisi were the other co-captains). They enjoyed a lifelong friendship built on mutual respect and admiration.

“I met Charlie in seventh grade at Williams School, and we were in the same homeroom from then through our graduation from high school [in 1978], as was his sister, Robin,” recalled Mullins. “In junior high, Charlie and I worked in the cafeteria together, and that’s how we became close.”

Mullins said Charlie was an offensive guard for the Red Devils football team, excelling as a blocker.

However, Mullins said that Charlie’s best sport was baseball.

“He was a big, strong kid who could hit for power and average,” he said. “I know he got a tryout with the Boston Red Sox. I had the opportunity to play softball with Charlie, and he was just a force at the plate.”

But it was Charlie’s “bigger than life” personality that Frankie Mullins will remember most.

“Every year Keithy Y. holds a Chelsea get-together with guys like Steve Ovalle, Danny Ovalle, sometimes Turk [Szarythe] shows up – and Charlie was there,” said Mullins. “It was so nice to see him. Keith has a bar in his home, and I sat next to Charlie, and we just talked about old times in Chelsea. He was so proud of his three children.”

Reflecting on their 50 years of friendship, Frankie offered, “Charlie was one of my best friends. He was a great guy and had a great personality. He always called me ‘Moon’ Mullins. He loved everybody. He was the life of the party,” said Mullins.

“When I learned that Charlie had passed suddenly, I freaked out. I said, ‘no way, I had just seen him.’ I miss him.”

Councilor-at-Large

Leo Robinson,

Relative and supporter

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, who is related to Charlie Moore, said, “Charlie was an outstanding athlete, but more importantly at outstanding person. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Robinson said he will request that the School Department pay tribute to Charlie Moore before the Red Devils’ first home football game in September.

Allan Washington,

CHS teammate and

admirer

Allan Washington, known for his gigantic personality himself, said he remembers being on the same CHS football team with Charlie Moore.

“I was fortunate as a freshman to play football with him and my cousin, Billy [Thompson],” recalled Allan. “And Billy and Charlie were good friends.”

Washington said it was Charlie’s prowess in baseball that inspired him to start playing the game.

“Charlie was the reason why I played baseball, because he was one of my heroes,” said Washington reverentially. “I used to go watch him play down at the old Merritt Park and he used to hit the ball like he was a natural. He was an outstanding ballplayer and a tremendous person. His personality was vibrant, always smiling. And when you talked to him, he never had anything bad to say about anyone.”