Curbside Collection of Christmas Trees

The Chelsea Department of Public Works will be collecting Christmas trees placed curbside now through February 1, 2026. Residents who are City trash customers can place bare trees on the curb along with their trash and recycling on their regularly scheduled collection days. Before placing the tree curbside, the tree’s base (tree stand) and any lights and decorations must be removed. Trees should not be placed inside bags. For questions about this service, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.