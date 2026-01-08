Ana Hernandez sworn in as school committee chair

School Committee Chair Ana Hernandez provides some remarks at the Inaugural Ceremony at city hall on Monday.

Ana Hernandez was the unanimous selection for school committee chair for the new year at Monday night’s inaugural ceremony for 2026.

Hernandez was officially sworn in, along with fellow school committee members Shawn O’Regan, Jonathan Gomez-Pereira, Katherine Cabral, Sarah Neville, Mayra Balderas, Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo, Ana Hernandez, Lucia Henriquez, and Jacob Small.

Small is the one new member on the committee for 2026.

Cabral was selected to serve as vice chair, while Covas Caraballo will serve as the delegate to the city council and Balderas will be the delegate to the Shore Collaborative.

“I am honored and grateful to stand before you as the chair of the Chelsea School Committee,” said Hernandez. “I want to begin by thanking my fellow committee members for their confidence and collaboration, our superintendent for her district leadership and dedication, and the residents and families of Chelsea for placing their trust in us to steward the education of our children. Chelsea is a city defined by strength, resilience, and possibilities.

“Our community reflects the world; rich in culture, language, and experience, and our schools sit at the very center of that identity,” she continued. “Every classroom in Chelsea tells a story of determination, hope, and promise for the future. Taking on this role is both a privilege and a huge responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Working with the schools and the school committee is about working together as a team and listening to one another, Hernandez said.

“Strong schools can only thrive through close partnerships between educational leadership and city government,” she said. “I am committed to working alongside the city manager and city council knowing that alignment, fiscal responsibility, thoughtful planning, and shared goals are essential to sustaining a strong and equitable school system. Chelsea schools (are) a gateway district that proudly serve every family regardless of background, language, disability or circumstances.

“As the city’s largest social safety net, our educators, counselors, and social workers support families facing hunger, housing insecurity, unmet medical or learning needs because supporting families is essential to student success.”