Project Bread President and CEO Erin McAleer speaks at JBGC Breakfast
Special to the Record
Pictured at the Jordan Boys and Girls Club Breakfast are Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, Shannon Healey of Project Bread, Chelsea Police Capt. David Rizzuto, guest speaker Erin McAleer, Metro Credit Union Vice President Saritin Rizzuto, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell, Marnie McAlpine and Highland Park Healthcare Center Director Gregory Sutton.
Chelsea Police Capt. David Rizzuto and his wife, Metro Credit Union Vice President Saritin Rizzuto, pictured at the breakfast.
Chelsea Inspectional Services Director Michael McAteer, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson and President and CEO of Mass. Competitive Partnership Jay Ash.
East Cambridge Savings Bank Customer Service Representative Aida Marroquin, East Cambridge Savings Bank Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager Sandy Youssef, guest speaker Erin McAleer, Joseph Vinard, and Susan Gallant, CPA.
Erin McAleer, president and CEO of Project Bread, was the guest speaker at the Dec. 11 Gerald and Darlene Jordan Boys and Girls Club Breakfast Series at the clubhouse on Willow Street. McAleer spoke about the East Boston-based organization that provides food assistance to families in need throughout Massachusetts.
JBGC Breakfast Chair Mark Robinson (left) and JBGC Executive Director Gina Centrella (right) welcome the guest speaker, Project Bread President and CEO Erin McAleer, to the breakfast