NeighborHealth appoints veteran healthcare leader Jamie Hazard as President and CEO

NeighborHealth today announced the appointment of Jamie Hazard as its new President & Chief Executive Officer, following his nine months of service as Interim CEO. A longtime leader in community health system finance and strategy, Hazard has spent more than a decade at NeighborHealth guiding the organization through major growth, financial transformation, and operational innovation.

Hazard steps into the role with a deep understanding of what makes NeighborHealth unique – its roots in community, its people-first culture, and its belief that great care happens when patients, families, and providers are deeply connected.

“Jamie understands NeighborHealth from the inside out, not just the numbers, but the mission, the people, and the communities who count on us every day,” said Rita Sorrento, Chair of NeighborHealth’s Board of Directors. “At a defining moment for our organization, Jamie brought stability and a renewed sense of purpose. His leadership reflects our values of respect and openness, grounded in community, and a commitment to delivering care that goes beyond the clinic.”

Hazard’s tenure as Interim CEO came at a pivotal moment for community health centers nationwide. Amid industry-wide challenges, Hazard stabilized NeighborHealth’s financial position, strengthened employee engagement, and advanced several mission-critical initiatives. By prioritizing listening, collaboration, and clear communication, his approach fostered strong connections and confidence across staff, providers, the board, and community partners.

“NeighborHealth is a part of the social fabric of Greater Boston, and serving as Interim CEO allowed me to see our organization through a different lens,” said Hazard. “What struck me most was the resilience of our team and the extraordinary trust our patients place in us. Stepping into this permanent role is both a privilege and a responsibility I take to heart.”

13-year tenure as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer positioned NeighborHealth for success, increasing annual revenue from $75 million to more than $300 million, and advancing key expansions in services, facilities, and community partnerships. He also led the financial integration of the South End Community Health Center, secured complex financing for new facilities, and implemented transformative technology systems that improved operational efficiency and patient experience.

Looking ahead, Hazard’s vision builds on the belief that care in community is essential for true health. He plans to expand innovative care models, grow technological and operational capabilities, and continue strengthening the culture so every employee feels valued and every patient feels seen.

“Our mission has always been to create a compassionate, culturally aligned environment that meets people where they are,” said Hazard. “We belong to these communities, and together we can shape a healthier future, built on connection, dignity, and access for everyone.”

Hazard will begin his role as President and CEO of NeighborHealth on December 19, 2025.

Hazard earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Boston College, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Boston, a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Massachusetts Boston, and a Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) as a McDonough Scholar from Georgetown University. He also serves on multiple boards and committees, including Boston Medical Center’s Boston HealthNet, the Community Health Center Committee, the Boston Accountable Care Organization Finance and Contracts Committee, Advocates for Community Health in Washington, D.C., and Community Health Best Practices, LLC in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 130,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a 2025 National Quality and Cancer Screening Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. With nearly 2,000 employees, NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.