Alfaro Honored during School Committee Meeting

By Adam Swift

The school committee honored member Yessenia Alfaro for more than a decade on the board at its meeting last week.

Yessenia Alfaro

It was the final school committee meeting for Alfaro, who ran for a city council seat rather than seeking reelection to the committee in the fall.

“I want to say thank you, you were on the school committee that hired me in 2019, and thank you for believing in me and for your years on the school committee,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyto. “You have been so supportive and I’m really going to miss having you on the school committee. You’re such an encourager to me, and you’ve always been supportive, you’ve asked good questions, and when I was hired you made me feel right at home.”

School committee Chair Ana Hernandez said Alfaro is one of the most positive people she has ever met.

“You always have such a positive look at everything, and such a helpful way of wanting to extend yourself to everyone – families, kids, the city – and it has been thoroughly a pleasure to be with you on school committee and share this experience with you,” said Hernandez. “I hope that whatever you plan on doing next will be just as exciting as school committee was.”

Alfaro said the reason she initially ran for the school committee was to help enact social change and to make policy changes as a mother and a grandmother.

“I’m going to continue to advocate for that, and you will always have me at any given time you will see me popping up at a meeting,” she said. “I’m truly going to miss all of you, each one of you have a special place in my heart, and I hope that I can continue to be there when you need me.”